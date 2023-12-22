Pro Alcohol Drag Racing National Finals Joins the World Series Of Drag Racing in 2024

Professional Alcohol Drag Racing (PADR) announced today that the Pro Alcohol Drag Racing Series National Finals will be contested during the 70th annual World Series of Drag Racing at Cordova Dragway on August 23rd through 25th, 2024.

Known as the “Granddaddy Of Them All,” the annual World Series of Drag Racing is the longest continuously running drag race in the world, with the 70th edition taking place in 2024. The 1/4-mile Drag Race, held every August at the famed Cordova Dragway Park in rural Illinois, brings out many of the top names in drag racing for exhibition runs and match racing. Additionally, in 2024 the PADR National Finals will be an integral part of this exciting event.

DMP Awnings will be the Title Sponsor for the first-ever PADR National Finals. The DMP Awnings PADR National Finals will be the grand finale of the inaugural season for the new Alcohol Funny Car Drag Racing Series.

“The World Series Of Drag Racing and Cordova Dragway have a great fanbase that loves the Alcohol Funny Cars,” said Dean Dubbin, owner of DMP Awings and official awning supplier of the PADR. “Pro Alcohol Drag Racing (PADR) is building a strong foundation of loyal fans, and I hope the PADR National Finals becomes a mainstay in the World Series of Drag Racing and returns for many years to come.”

In addition, DMP is providing an awning cover with custom end caps to be given away to one lucky Alcohol Funny Car team that participates in the race. The drawing for the Awning will be conducted between the two qualifying sessions on Friday Night of the World Series Of Drag Racing event.

The PADR National Finals (in conjunction with the World Series Of Drag Racing) is scheduled one week before the NHRA US Nationals held at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, just four hours from Cordova Dragway. With two historic races adjacent to each other and just one week apart, many of the best Alcohol Funny Car teams in the nation are expected to attend.

“Bringing the PADR Series to The World Series Of Drag Racing is a ground-breaking move by Cordova Dragway,” said Kevin Hool, PADR founder and Director Of Operations. “This race will be history-in-the-making and the teams in the PADR Series are proud to be a part of it. Being a part of the World Series will put a national spotlight on Alcohol Funny Car Racing. We hope to build this event into a racing experience that truly solidifies these Alcohol Funny Car drivers and teams as fan favorites throughout the year.”

Hool added, “It’s a great facility with a great atmosphere, on a great weekend for drag racing, how could you not want to be a part of that.”

Building upon one of the most anticipated weeks of the 2024 Drag Racing Schedule, the PADR National Finals in conjunction with the World Series Of Drag Racing is sure to be one of the most anticipated events of the 2024 Drag Racing Season.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“Kevin and I have been discussing this since last June,” said Cordova Dragway owner Dan Crownhart. “My family has a long history in funny car racing and even though I don’t drive anymore, I still get goosebumps being around alky funny cars. This is a perfect fit for the World Series Of Drag Racing, and we are excited to have them as part of our show.”

Look for more information about the World Series Of Drag Racing and the PADR National Finals in the weeks to come.