Pro 632 Standout Dillon Voss Expecting to Cash In on $10,000 Payout at World Doorslammer Nationals

Coming off of a strong 2020 Start in Pro 632, 2017 PDRA Pro Outlaw 632 world champion Dillon Voss hopes to cash in big at the inaugural Drag Illustrated World Doorslammer Nationals. The Florida-based driver campaigns the Voss Racing Engines-powered, Suncoast Racecars-built 2017 Corvette and is hoping to continue a strong season by winning one of the largest payouts in class history.

“We are super excited to be invited to run the Drag Illustrated World Doorslammer Nationals. Wes Buck, Richard Freeman and everyone involved are throwing, what looks to be, a historic drag race in our own backyard,” Voss said. “We are coming guns-loaded to win everything. We had a hot car in Bradenton and are hoping to capitalize in Orlando. Teammate Michael Murphy is coming back after a year long hiatus, so we will have twice as much data. It’s is going to be a team effort and we are expecting a great outing.”

Pro 632 has grown rapidly in the last five years. In 2017 it was added to the PDRA’s schedule and is regularly added to specialty events like the Drag Illustrated World Doorslammer Nationals. The World Doorslammer Nationals only has three heads-up classes: Pro Stock, Pro Mod and Pro 632, all with record payouts.

“This race has sparked interest in a lot of 632 racers. I’m glad we have our teammate Michael Murphy coming back out. The crew has worked hard since our last outing to continue to run strong is the class,” Voss explained. “I had to go back and really practice hard on the tree. You can’t leave anything on the table anymore. This class is super competitive and I have been slipping as a driver. This race we are doubling down and we are coming to take it all.”

