PRI’s New Ambassador Program Helps Racetracks Remain Open

Performance Racing Industry (PRI) has launched a new program to help track promoters navigate evolving and often confusing local, state, and federal rules that will allow them to keep their tracks running. Through the Ambassador Program, PRI is actively reaching out to track operators throughout the country to help them reopen and host events.

“Race tracks play a vital role within the industry, so it’s imperative that we help them reopen as soon as possible,” said PRI President Dr. Jamie Meyer. “With the PRI Ambassador Program, we’ve teamed up with Gene Bergstrom, Tom Deery, and Frank Hawley to embark on a nationwide outreach campaign. We are committed to connecting with and helping as many tracks as possible.”

The Ambassador Program is part of PRI’s dedication to helping the racing industry return to business following the COVID-19 shutdown. Other resources, which include updated legislative advocacy and representation, updated information on guidelines and federal aide, and a list of tracks that have reopened, are available at PerformanceRacing.com. Track operators are also encouraged to contact the PRI Track Promoter Helpline (202-794-8279; racinghelp@performanceracing.com) for help in keeping their race tracks open.

“The PRI Government Affairs team has been focused on lobbying and working closely with federal, state, and local governments to get tracks back up and running,” said Meyer. “The Ambassador Program will provide us with feedback and a good understanding of what track operators need in order for the advocacy team to successfully assist.”

In addition to outreach from Bergstrom, Deery, and Hawley, the Ambassador Program will include a webinar series at 1 p.m. EST on July 28 to discuss topics currently affecting track promoters throughout the country. Track operators, sanctioning bodies, racers, and builders who would like to learn more about PRI’s efforts and resources and the ambassadors’ experiences helping tracks reopen can register for the webinar here.

To contact PRI, interested members of the racing community are encouraged to visit performanceracing.com or contact mail@performanceracing.com.

