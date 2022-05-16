PRI Welcomes Racing Industry to New Membership Headquarters

Performance Racing Industry (PRI) will open its new 42,500-square-foot Membership Headquarters in Speedway, Ind., on May 26 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening celebration.

The exclusive, invite-only celebration comes just in time for this year’s Indianapolis 500, “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” The ribbon cutting will begin at 4 pm, followed by festivities that will include an IndyCar helmet display, silent auction, show cars, driver appearances, live paintings, and private tours throughout the newly renovated building and Bryan Herta Autosport race shop.

“PRI is dedicated to the preservation and growth of the motorsports industry, and our new Membership Headquarters and presence symbolizes that commitment,” said Dr. Jamie Meyer, president of PRI. “Our new home is a hub for the entire motorsports industry, where everyone is welcome.”

Located at 1255 Main St., within walking distance of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the facility will serve as PRI Membership Headquarters and offer a broad range of programs and services to benefit the motorsports community.

The first phase of the build-out includes office space for dedicated staff and areas to host motorsports gatherings and Membership meetings. Phase two will add a Content Factory, where garage space will be transformed into a content-generation machine and allow for live and virtual educational opportunities.

“PRI is focused on advocating for the future of the racing industry,” said Meyer. “Through our new PRI Membership program, Road Tour, legal advocacy efforts, and the world’s premier racing trade show, the PRI Show, we’re creating a unified voice for the motorsports community and providing opportunities for the industry to succeed.”

Following the successful return last year of the world’s largest in-person event for motorsports professionals, exhibitor support for the 2022 PRI Show is strong. Taking place Dec. 8-10 in downtown Indianapolis, this year’s PRI Show will be the most influential business event in the motorsports industry, bringing together more than 50,000 attendees—buyers, media, influencers, enthusiasts, and professionals—looking to conduct business, network, and learn about the latest products and technology.

“We encourage everyone—business owners, track operators, racers, and fans—to become PRI Members and join the fight to protect racing and preserve its future,” said Meyer.

To learn more about PRI Membership, or to join, visit PerformanceRacing.com/ Membership. To learn more about PRI, visit PerformanceRacing.com.