PRI Trade Show on Track to Connect Racing Industry

With less than 100 days until the 2021 Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Trade Show—scheduled for December 9-11 at the Indiana Convention Center (ICC) in downtown Indianapolis—exhibitors are preparing to connect with attendees in person, and Show organizers are announcing exclusive programs that will make this year’s PRI Show the best to date.

“After nearly two years apart, our industry is eager to come together under one roof at the 2021 PRI Show,” said Karin Davidson, PRI Trade Show Director. “The special programs and features that we’ve added to this year’s Show will create an environment conducive to business and will complement the innovation and technology that will be on display.”

Nearly 1,000 exhibitors will conduct business and network in person with dedicated buyers and attendees at this year’s Show. These companies will be showcasing two years’ worth of innovation and technology for all forms of motorsports.

“Our business is built on personal relationships with engine builders and racers. There is no better place than the PRI Show to create and foster those relationships,” said Chris Douglas, Edelbrock Group Chief Commercial Officer. “Everything about business has been disrupted over the last 18 months, but the one constant is that this industry is a ‘people business.’ So after two years, we couldn’t be more excited to get back in front of our customers in Indianapolis.”

There will also be several brand-new features and attractions on display at the 2021 PRI Show, including the Electric Vehicle Performance area, which will display production, concept, and racing electric vehicles from a broad array of manufacturers and racing series. In addition, the new Content Creation Center will feature cutting-edge audio/video gear and software, plus information from skilled content creators and influencers on effective strategies for creating great content online.

The 2021 PRI Show will also be the first opportunity for the industry to learn about the PRI Membership program in person and for current members to come together to discuss challenges currently facing the motorsports community. In addition, Show goers will be able to share ideas with the PRI Membership team on how to help the racing industry grow and take part in member benefits. Those interested in joining can learn more by visiting PerformanceRacing.com/Membership.

“I’m looking forward to connecting in person with all of the businesses and individuals who have already joined this one-of-a-kind program,” said PRI President Dr. Jamie Meyer. “PRI Membership creates a unified voice for the racing industry, and now more than ever, given the challenges the motorsports community currently faces, it is important that we unite to advocate on behalf of the industry.”

Exclusive PRI Show attractions will enable attendees to see the latest in new product development and gain an edge on the competition. This includes the Featured Products Showcase, the high-traffic display in Lucas Oil Stadium that gives exhibitors and attendees unparalleled product access and exposure for the hottest products in racing and performance. Also in Lucas Oil Stadium, the Trailer Exhibit area enables attendees to make a side-by-side comparison of the latest race trailers, motorcoaches, haulers, and toterhomes. In addition, exhibitors will stage precision machining equipment wired for live demonstrations in the famous Machinery Row in the ICC.

This year’s PRI Education program includes its largest-ever slate of seminars covering a wide range of hot-button topics. On the business track, presentation subjects include sales and marketing, branding, hiring, search engine optimization (SEO), content generation, cash flow management, and more. Meantime, an expansive technical track features several of the industry’s leading authorities on induction systems, engine bearing design, valve spring development, EFI tuning, racing fluids, bump stops, and more.

In addition, Show organizers are currently finalizing details for this year’s Grand Opening Breakfast, which promises to engage the industry with impressive guest speakers. “The Grand Opening Breakfast is the PRI Show’s traditional kickoff, and this year’s event will feature a racing icon that all Show goers will be thrilled to see. We will announce details soon,” said Davidson.

Rounding out the many new features planned for PRI 2021, the second annual PRI Road Tour (PRI2021.com/RoadTour) will conclude the PRI Show, where never-before-seen Road Tour content will be showcased to attendees.

“The 2021 PRI Show will have something for everyone in the motorsports industry,” said Davidson. “Given the industry’s pent-up demand for the in-person Show, PRI 2021 will be a can’t-miss event.”

To register for the 2021 PRI Show and secure hotel reservations, visit PRI2021.com/Attend.

