PRI to Showcase Latest Performance Parts and Innovations

The Featured Products Showcase returns to the 2023 Performance Racing Industry (PRI) Trade Show, helping manufacturers promote their products to buyers and media throughout the event December 7-9 at the Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis.

The PRI Show is the epicenter of the motorsports industry and gives race teams, racers, resellers, buyers, and media access to the industry’s top products and trends. Relocated this year to the ICC Capitol Connector, the Featured Products Showcase highlights the newest and most popular motorsports products.

In addition to attracting buyers and media at the Show, participation in the Featured Products Showcase includes:

Access to professional photographs of all Showcase products taken on site for promotional use

Product promotion via PRI social networks and PRI Magazine, the racing industry publication distributed to thousands of industry professionals, many with purchasing influence

Access to the Featured Products Awards program

Feature listing in the online exhibitor search and exhibitor floor plan listing

“The Featured Products Showcase provides the highest visibility to the racing industry’s newest products,” said PRI Trade Show Director Karin Davidson. “It’s an exclusive, cost-effective opportunity for our exhibitors to increase product awareness.”

All 2023 PRI Show exhibitors are eligible to participate in the Featured Products Showcase and may enter up to five products.

Submissions made before the Friday, December 1, early bird pricing deadline are $50 for the first product and $75 for additional products (five products maximum per exhibitor). After the deadline the cost is $100 for the first item and $125 for each additional product.

The 2023 PRI Show will feature more than 1,000 exhibitors showcasing the latest products, services, machinery, simulation, and testing technologies, and trailers for the racing industry in a single location. PRI encompasses all forms of motorsports and attracts attendees from all 50 states and all over the world, including professional race teams, retail shops, warehouse distributors, engine builders, fabricators, dealers, installers, jobbers, and media. To register, visit PRI2023.com/Attend.