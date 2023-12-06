PRI Show to Kickoff With Annual Grand Opening Breakfast

The 2023 PRI Show will kick off with the annual Grand Opening Breakfast – an annual tradition for thousands of motorsports professionals from all over the world.

The Grand Opening Breakfast will once again take place on the first day of the PRI Show, Thursday, December 7. This annual event symbolizes the official opening of the three-day PRI Show and features a live interview with a special guest. This year, we are thrilled to welcome 2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan as our special guest race car driver. “TK” will be joined by host Ralph Sheheen of Speed Sport for a talk-show-style interview that is sure to educate, entertain, and inspire.

Don’t miss out on this popular PRI Show tradition. The Grand Opening Breakfast will be held in the Sagamore Ballroom, located on the second floor of the Indiana Convention Center. Doors open at 7 a.m., the program starts at 7:45 a.m. Arrive early; seating is limited.