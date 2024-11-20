PRI Set to Launch Hall of Fame at 2024 PRI Show

PRI will launch the all-new PRI Hall of Fame, an initiative designed to honor, celebrate and preserve the legacies of difference-makers in the motorsports industry. The inaugural class of the PRI Hall of Fame will be revealed at the 2024 PRI Show, December 12-14, Indianapolis, during the Grand Opening Breakfast on Thursday, December 12, 7:30 a.m. EST.

Chosen through a rigorous selection process with transparent criteria, the inductees will be honored for their career accomplishments, impact on the sport, contributions to innovation, sportsmanship, leadership qualities and overall influence within the racing community.

“The PRI Hall of Fame not only aims to recognize the individuals who have made a significant impact on the industry but also preserve the history and heritage of racing, inspire future generations of industry leaders and foster a sense of community within the motorsports world,” said PRI President Michael Good. “We invite the entire racing industry to join us during the Grand Opening Breakfast at the PRI Show to celebrate the inaugural class of the PRI Hall of Fame and their contributions to the industry.”

PRI has created criteria to determine eligibility and select its honorees. Inductees will be ultimately decided by a committee of voters established by PRI. Selected candidates will have exemplified and modeled innovation and positive change within the industry and contributed to its success through individual effort and passion.

Considerations for qualification include:

Their contributions must have extended to the national and/or international level.

The candidate is/was involved with the motorsports industry and/or PRI for at least 10 years (15 years or more preferred).

The candidate has made outstanding contributions toward enhancing the technology, professionalism, dignity and/or general stature and growth of the motorsports industry and PRI.

The candidate must have conducted themselves with a high degree of integrity both within and outside of the motorsports industry.

Doors to the Grand Opening Breakfast open at 6:30 a.m. EST in the Indiana Convention Center Sagamore Ballroom, and the program begins at 7:30 a.m. EST. The breakfast is free to all PRI attendees, but guests are advised to arrive early as seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Add the event to your PRI Show planner here.

The PRI Show attracts attendees from all 50 states and all over the world, including professional race teams, retail shops, warehouse distributors, engine builders, fabricators, dealers, installers, jobbers and media.

To register for the 2024 PRI Show or for more information, visit PRI2024.com/Attend.

This story was originally published on November 20, 2024.