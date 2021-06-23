PRI Road Show Returns to Showcase Racing and Motorsports

Performance Racing Industry and its leading content creation team are embarking on a second PRI Road Tour to share stories from events and race tracks around the country.

Starting with one of the most historic racing competitions, the PRI Road Tour begins June 23 at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in Colorado Springs, Colo. Like the inaugural PRI Road Tour coverage, which brought stories from businesses, racers, and industry icons to more than 45 million individuals, the 2021 program will highlight the stories, passion, energy, and excitement found only in the racing industry.

“We were very pleased with the success of last year’s PRI Road Tour, which resulted in hundreds of high-quality news pieces from the nearly 100 racing and performance shops that we visited,” said PRI President Dr. Jamie Meyer. “The second PRI Road Tour will focus on elevating the entire racing industry with coverage that everyone will find entertaining from the world’s best photographers and videographers.”

The 2021 PRI Road Tour will make stops at iconic tracks and racing events throughout the country before culminating at the world’s premier auto racing trade show, the PRI Show, December 9-11 at the Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis. Exclusive and never-before-seen Road Tour content will be showcased to PRI Show attendees.

The 2021 PRI Road Tour will include high-profile events, smaller events, iconic events, and everything in between during its months-long trip around the country. Scheduled stops include: