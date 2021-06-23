News
PRI Road Show Returns to Showcase Racing and Motorsports
Starting with one of the most historic racing competitions, the PRI Road Tour begins June 23 at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in Colorado Springs, Colo. Like the inaugural PRI Road Tour coverage, which brought stories from businesses, racers, and industry icons to more than 45 million individuals, the 2021 program will highlight the stories, passion, energy, and excitement found only in the racing industry.
“We were very pleased with the success of last year’s PRI Road Tour, which resulted in hundreds of high-quality news pieces from the nearly 100 racing and performance shops that we visited,” said PRI President Dr. Jamie Meyer. “The second PRI Road Tour will focus on elevating the entire racing industry with coverage that everyone will find entertaining from the world’s best photographers and videographers.”
The 2021 PRI Road Tour will make stops at iconic tracks and racing events throughout the country before culminating at the world’s premier auto racing trade show, the PRI Show, December 9-11 at the Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis. Exclusive and never-before-seen Road Tour content will be showcased to PRI Show attendees.
The 2021 PRI Road Tour will include high-profile events, smaller events, iconic events, and everything in between during its months-long trip around the country. Scheduled stops include:
• July 14: Dirt Car Summer Nationals, Indianapolis, Ind.
• July 16-17: Kings Royal, Rossburg, Ohio
• July 22: Rally North America, Gingerman, Mich.
• July 24-25: NMCA/NMRA Power Festival, Martin, Mich.
• Aug. 20-22: NTPA Summer Nationals, Bowling Green, Ohio
• Sept. 2-5: Crandon World Championships, Crandon, Wis.
• Sept. 9-12: Gridlife, South Haven, Mich.
• Sept. 13-17: Hot Rod Drag Week, various locations
• Oct. 7-10: Super Dirt Week, Oswego, N.Y.
• Oct. 22-23: Indy Autonomous Challenge, Indianapolis, Ind.
• Oct. 29-31: Dodge/SRT NHRA Nationals, Las Vegas, Nev.
• Nov. 2-5: SEMA Show, Las Vegas, Nev.
• Dec. 3-5: Mint 400, Las Vegas, Nev.
• Dec. 9-11: PRI Show, Indianapolis, Ind.
“The racing community has rallied around the PRI Road Tour to help showcase how the racing industry is a keystone segment of our country’s economy, and the importance of race tracks to local markets,” said Meyer. “Race tracks were among the hardest-hit businesses by the pandemic, so it’s important that we continue to support them and advocate for the entire industry.”
Sponsors of this year’s PRI Road Tour include AST Suspension Technology, Buzze Racing, Callies Performance Products, Deatschwerks, Design Engineering Inc., Forgeline Motorsports, Hawk Performance, Hot Shot’s Secret, KW Automotive, Lucas Oil Products, Marwin Sports, Mass Traction, and RE Suspension.
As a unifying force for the industry, PRI advocates on a number of issues, including petitioning the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to expand the Shuttered Venues Operator Grant (SVOG) program to include motorsports.
PRI also launched a new motorsports membership program this year that is designed to formally unite and protect racing while celebrating the sport through exclusive member benefits. To learn more about PRI Membership and how you can contribute to the fight to preserve racing’s future in the United States, visit PerformanceRacing.com/Membership.
“This PRI Road Tour is part of our commitment to the entire motorsports industry—business owners, track operators, and racers,” said Meyer. “No one else is advocating for the racing industry and sharing their stories. We’re here to represent and unite the motorsports community.”
Content generated by the PRI Road Tour is available for editorial use by journalists by contacting PRI Media Relations Manager Juan Torres, juant@performanceracing.com.
To learn more about the PRI Road Tour, visit PRI2021.com/RoadTour, email RoadTour@performanceracing.com, and follow Performance Racing Industry on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitter.
