PRI Purchases Indianapolis Building for New PRI Membership Headquarters

Performance Racing Industry (PRI) is strengthening its commitment to the motorsports industry and cementing its presence in the racing capital of the world by purchasing a 42,500-square-foot building in Speedway, Ind., just outside of Indianapolis. Located within walking distance of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the building will serve as PRI Membership Headquarters and offer a broad range of programs and services to assist the motorsports community.

“Indianapolis is the epicenter of motorsports in America and the world, and we are excited to work alongside our Indianapolis neighbors and racing industry icons, and be at the forefront of the racing community,” said PRI President Dr. Jamie Meyer. “PRI Membership is a groundbreaking program that unites the industry and creates a collective voice for the motorsports community to address any challenges and needs.”

By establishing its PRI Membership Headquarters on Main Street in Speedway, Ind., PRI has solidified its commitment to Indianapolis, site of the organization’s annual PRI Trade Show. The building, which will be a key tool in helping expand PRI Membership, will include office space for dedicated staff, have a Content Factory where garage space will be transformed into a content generation machine, offer live and virtual educational opportunities, host motorsports gatherings and membership meetings, and more.

The new PRI Membership Headquarters will also support other PRI initiatives. PRI launched an aggressive PRI Road Tour in 2020 where staff embarked on a nationwide trek visiting motorsports companies and tracks, sharing their stories and increasing awareness to billions of enthusiasts. PRI Membership followed in early 2021, giving businesses and individuals the opportunity to unite and advocate for the protection and growth of the racing industry. The recent PRI Show in December 2021 included 50,000 attendees and marked the motorsports industry’s largest trade gathering since the pandemic began in March 2020.

“PRI is at the forefront of building, promoting, and protecting the racing community,” said Meyer. “The new PRI Membership Headquarters in Indianapolis will allow us to expand on the PRI Membership promise to unite the industry and remain a strong voice for the racing community.”

PRI Membership Headquarters is scheduled to open in May 2022, just in time for the running of the Indianapolis 500.

The PRI Show was created in 1988 and found its home in Indianapolis, where 16 of the 33 Shows have been held. The Show encompasses all forms of racing and attracts attendees from all 50 states and across the globe, including professional race teams, retail shops, warehouse distributors, engine builders, fabricators, dealers, installers, jobbers, and media. The annual Show features the latest products, services, machinery, simulation and testing technologies, and trailers for the racing industry.

To learn more about PRI, visit PerformanceRacing.com. To learn more about PRI Membership, or to join, visit PerformanceRacing.com/ Membership.

