PRI Provides Exhibitors Additional Time To Plan For 2020 Trade Show

Listening closely to feedback from industry partners, PRI has extended the priority exhibitor application deadline to Friday, June 12. The extension helps to accommodate exhibitors by providing additional time to plan.

The PRI Trade Show is an investment in your business. And PRI wants you to be able to invest with confidence, which is why management has also updated its policy for this year’s Show to allow a full refund until September 1.

PRI remains fully committed to the success of the motorsports industry and its exhibitors. The updated priority deadline and refund policy reflect this commitment, and the PRI staff continues to make plans for the Show to take place on December 10-12, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

For questions or to discuss booth reservation options, reach out to your PRI sales representative at 949-499-5413 or mail@performanceracing.com.

To secure a booth for the 2020 PRI Trade Show, visit here.

