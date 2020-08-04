PRI President Dr. Jamie Meyer Gives Update On State Of 2020 PRI Show In Indy

Performance Racing Industry (PRI) President Dr. Jamie Meyer sent a letter to the racing industry today informing them of the status of the 2020 PRI Trade Show, scheduled for Dec. 10-12 at the Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis.

The letter, written personally by Dr. Meyer, is straight-forward and candid. In it, Dr. Meyer writes “I know you have a lot of questions and concerns right now, and I want to help answer those.” He makes clear that the 2020 PRI Trade Show is set to take place as scheduled in Indianapolis on Dec. 10-12, but that approval from the Marion County Health Department is required and pending.

Since joining PRI as President, Dr. Meyer has been focused on doing “what is right for the industry,” and he vowed that PRI will continue to do so as it pushes to host the 2020 PRI Trade Show.

In the letter, Dr. Meyer points out that: