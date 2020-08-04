News
PRI President Dr. Jamie Meyer Gives Update On State Of 2020 PRI Show In Indy
The letter, written personally by Dr. Meyer, is straight-forward and candid. In it, Dr. Meyer writes “I know you have a lot of questions and concerns right now, and I want to help answer those.” He makes clear that the 2020 PRI Trade Show is set to take place as scheduled in Indianapolis on Dec. 10-12, but that approval from the Marion County Health Department is required and pending.
Since joining PRI as President, Dr. Meyer has been focused on doing “what is right for the industry,” and he vowed that PRI will continue to do so as it pushes to host the 2020 PRI Trade Show.
In the letter, Dr. Meyer points out that:
- More than 940 exhibitors have registered for the 2020 PRI Show and are ready to display their racing products.
- PRI is working closely with the Visit Indy team, the Indiana Convention Center staff, and other Indianapolis officials, including the Office of the Mayor of Indianapolis, to ensure a safe and productive trade show.
- While the city of Indianapolis is currently at a Stage 4.5 through Aug. 27, the Visit Indy team has had great success gaining approval for events at the Indianapolis Convention Center, and the entire city of Indianapolis is preparing for this year’s PRI Trade Show.
- PRI is putting together a safety plan to obtain approval from the Marion County Health Department. The PRI safety plan includes the use of masks, hand sanitizers, health screening, and social distancing throughout the event.
Performance Racing Industry is committed to helping the racing community get through the challenges it currently faces due the Coronavirus pandemic. Providing the racing industry with a venue where they can conduct business safely, efficiently and productively is PRI’s top priority.
