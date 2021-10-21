PRI Launches New Online Job Service for Motorsports Industry

Performance Racing Industry (PRI) has launched a new, interactive job board, the PRI Career Center. With its focus on the motorsports industry, the PRI Career Center offers its members—and the entire racing industry—an easy-to-use and highly targeted resource for online employment connections.

“We’re very excited about the PRI Career Center because we know how critical it is for employers in the racing industry to attract first-rate talent with a minimum expenditure of time and resources,” said Dr. Jamie Meyer, PRI President. “And it’s important for us to help enable smooth career transitions for those seeking industry jobs.”

Employers can use the PRI Career Center to reach qualified candidates. PRI Members can post jobs online, search for qualified candidates based on specific job criteria, and create an online resume agent to email qualified candidates daily at no cost. They also benefit from online reporting that provides job activity statistics.

For job seekers, the PRI Career Center is a free service that provides access to employers and jobs in the motorsports industry. In addition to posting their resumes, job seekers can browse and view available jobs based on their criteria, and save those jobs for later reference if they choose. Job seekers can also create a search agent to provide email notifications of jobs that match their criteria, receive career coaching, get help with resume writing, and even validate their skills through reference testing.

“Nowhere else are employers or job seekers able to access a collection of job opportunities focused solely on the racing industry,” said Meyer. “It’s the best, most effective way to ensure you get candidates and opportunities that align with the passion and excitement found only through motorsports.”

The PRI Career Center is available at jobs.PerformanceRacing.com.

