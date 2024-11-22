PRI Featured Products Showcase Highlights Best of Motorsports Parts Innovation   

The Featured Products Showcase at the PRI Show returns with the hottest motorsports products and technology on display at the Indiana Convention Center, Dec. 12-14, 2024. Located at the ICC Capitol Connector–near the yellow hall, Capitol Cube hanging car, and Georgia Street entrance–the Featured Products Showcase offers media, buyers, decision-makers, and automotive professionals at the Show the opportunity to discover top products from leading racing and performance aftermarket brands in one single location.

Innovation on Display

From engine blocks and batteries to race gear and fuels, the showcase will spotlight top products submitted by PRI Show exhibitors from every segment of the industry. Buyers can explore cutting-edge innovations, gain insight into emerging trends, and see the latest advancements that can enhance racing performance and efficiency.

“The showcase enables attendees to quickly identify products and solutions tailored to their needs,” said PRI President Michael Good. “From there, they can visit the manufacturer’s booth to check out the product up-close, ask questions, and learn how it works.”

A Must-See for Media

For media and influencers, the showcase is a valuable resource for discovering popular motorsports products to share with their audiences. Each product includes information and descriptions to help visitors understand its relevance and potential impact within the market. This not only benefits those creating content but gives exhibitors opportunities to build relationships with media who are interested in their product, which can lead to increased brand exposure and ROI.

Award-Winning Creations

Happening throughout the days of the PRI Show are the Featured Products Showcase Awards. The awards feature an esteemed panel of racing industry professionals – consisting of track operators, sanctioning bodies, social media influencers, and media – selecting their favorite products on display. Top vote-getters receive the title of a Featured Products Showcase Award recipient, a crystal award, and their product name included in an article in PRI Magazine.

“The Featured Products Showcase is a testament to the growth of the industry and its passion to innovate,” said PRI General Manager Jim Liaw. “Those seeking to discover the latest cutting-edge performance products are encouraged to visit this exciting Show feature.”

All 2024 PRI Show exhibitors are eligible to participate in the Featured Products Showcase. Submissions made pre-show before the Dec. 6 early bird pricing deadline are $75 per product. After the deadline, exhibitors can enter product(s) in the Showcase onsite at the PRI Show (as space permits) at $100 per product. For more information, click here. To view a map leading to the showcase, click here.

The PRI Show attracts attendees from all 50 states and all over the world, including professional race teams, retail shops, warehouse distributors, engine builders, fabricators, dealers, installers, jobbers, and media. To register for the 2024 PRI Show, secure hotel reservations, and for more information, visit www.PRI2024.com/Attend.

This story was originally published on November 22, 2024.