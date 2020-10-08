PRI Embarks on First-Ever Road Tour

Performance Racing Industry (PRI) is launching a new cross-country campaign to gather and share news and updates from dozens of racing-related businesses. Dubbed “The PRI Road Tour,” the campaign is an all-out content creation bonanza that takes the PRI team directly to manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers, race teams, race tracks, and more, over a two-month span.

The PRI Road Tour, which begins October 10, will help manufacturers promote their products and services, and connect the worldwide racing industry by making more than 85 planned stops at motorsports businesses and facilities throughout the country, concluding on December 15. The PRI team will capture and share video, photos, and exclusive interviews highlighting the industry’s newest products, vehicles, races, and developments.

“If the industry can’t come to the PRI Trade Show in Indianapolis, then PRI is coming to the industry,” said PRI President Dr. Jamie Meyer.

Traveling in the PRI Road Tour van, wrapped with the PRI logo, the team will conduct on-site interviews and curate content to share on PRI’s website and social platforms, as well as within its monthly magazine. PRI is also partnering with various media outlets, racers, influencers, and social media channels to further amplify the news and information it gathers.

PRI invites all motorsports companies to join the PRI Road Tour by submitting press releases, photos, videos, and other assets to RoadTour@PerformanceRacing.com to be included in the program. PRI will provide simple guidelines with minimal requirements to encourage widespread industry participation. Professional editors will have access to these submissions and generate content to be used on PRI’s channels, as well as shared with other media and influencers.

“The business of racing starts at PRI, and our goal is to support the motorsports industry by helping them spread the word about what they are doing,” Meyer said. “We’ve tapped into the world’s best photographers, videographers, and social media experts to develop content that will resonate with the racing world.”

The PRI Road Tour kicks off on October 10 in Indianapolis with video shoots at the Indiana Convention Center, speed shops, and popular attractions. The team will drive to Chicago on October 12 as it makes its way through Detroit, Cleveland, and cities in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Texas, Arizona, and California.

The PRI team is closely following local, state, and national health and safety guidelines as the Road Tour travels the country covering the business of racing.

To learn more about the PRI Road Tour, visit PRI2020.com/RoadTour, email RoadTour@performanceracing.com, and follow Performance Racing Industry on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

