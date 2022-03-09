PRI Elevates Advocacy Efforts with 2022 Road Tour

Performance Racing Industry (PRI) is elevating its advocacy efforts by kicking off its third annual tour around the country, starting at the Progressive American Flat Track at Volusia Speedway Park in DeLeon Springs, Fla., on March 11. During the 2022 PRI Road Tour, PRI’s leading content-creation team will travel the country to visit businesses, racetracks, events, and industry icons, generating videos and sharing stories about what the industry can do to help build, promote, and protect motorsports.

“Advocacy is a top priority for PRI, and it’s important for the industry. That’s why we’re emphasizing this throughout the Road Tour this year,” said Dr. Jamie Meyer, PRI President. “After seeing the great success of the Road Tour and what it can do, we will now make that same sort of impact to help with our year-round advocacy efforts.”

Now in its third year, the PRI Road Tour has captivated more than 64 million viewers with unique and never-before-seen footage of motorsports businesses and racing competition. This year’s program is expected to build on those results with a greater focus and emphasis on legislative advocacy—including the RPM Act, the importance of PRI Membership, industry education, and more.

“The PRI Road Tour allows us to showcase the importance of the racing industry and inform the motorsports community about how they can support the industry they love,” said Meyer. “This year’s exclusive coverage will showcase how their participation will create a unified voice for the industry.”

ExxonMobil, VMP Performance, Titan Motorsports, and SAM Tech will be among the team’s early stops as the PRI Road Tour begins its yearlong trek across the country. Sponsors of the 2022 PRI Road Tour, as of today, include Mobil 1, BBS of America, DeatschWerks, Red Line Oil, FiTech EFI, Hawk Performance, Raybestos Powertrain, Callies Performance, Five Star Race Car Bodies, Briggs and Stratton, Jesel, and Mass Traction.

PRI’s comprehensive advocacy efforts include a Membership Program (PerformanceRacing.com/ Membership) designed to formally unite and protect racing, and the world’s premier auto racing trade show, the PRI Trade Show (PRI2022.com).

Coverage of these programs and racing industry news are showcased on PRI’s website, social platforms, weekly eNewsletter, and leading monthly publication, PRI Magazine.

“We call on the entire racing community—business owners, track operators, racers, and fans—to join us in representing and fighting for the racing industry,” said Meyer. “Our industry currently faces many challenges, and it’s imperative that we unite to protect it.”

For more information about PRI, visit PerformanceRacing.com, and follow Performance Racing Industry on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter .

