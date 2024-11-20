PRI Education Delivers Tools for Motorsports Business Success

As part of the Performance Racing Industry’s (PRI) mission to connect, protect, and advocate for the racing community, the 2024 PRI Show will offer an innovative education program that will help motorsports professionals launch their business into 2025. The PRI Show will take place Dec. 12-14 at the Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis.

The PRI Education program is a highlight of the Show that enables motorsports professionals to learn from the racing industry’s most innovative minds. This year’s program will feature 11 distinct seminars focusing on emerging trends and the latest in racing technology. Additionally, more than 30 seminars and workshops devoted to racetrack and race series operations and promotions will be located in the Track Operators, Promoters, and Sanctioning Bodies (T.O.P.S.) HQ.

“It’s our goal to ensure that motorsports industry members remain at the cutting edge of new trends in the marketplace,” said PRI President Michael Good. “Each session is designed to provide immediate takeaways that attendees can use to enhance their businesses and improve on-track performance.”

PRI Education sessions are divided into two tracks: Business and Technical. The Business Track will cover topics such as pricing policies, online advertising, sponsorship, social media, and the future of motorsports. Meanwhile, the Technical Track will equip attendees with knowledge on simulation, fastener clamp load effects, and tuning techniques.

In addition to the PRI Education tracks, T.O.P.S. HQ will feature a robust schedule of workshops, meetings, and sessions driving best practices and collaboration for track operators, promoters, and sanctioning bodies–critical areas that are directly aligned to PRI’s focus area and vital to the motorsports arena.

“PRI Education offers the opportunity for Show attendees to invest in their professional education for free while already in Indianapolis,” said PRI General Manager Jim Liaw. “Nowhere else can participants gain such valuable insight and learn the technical and business know-how direct from industry veterans.”

Taking place during the PRI Show, PRI Education promotes engagement and connectivity between race teams, retail shops, warehouse distributors, e-commerce sites, engine builders, fabricators, dealers, installers, jobbers, and media. All Education sessions are free for 2024 PRI Show attendees. All PRI Education sessions can be found online here. To view the T.O.P.S. schedule, click here.

The 2024 PRI Show will feature more than 1,000 exhibitors showcasing the latest products, services, machinery, simulation and testing technologies, and trailers for the racing industry in a single location. To register, visit PRI2024.com/Attend.

This story was originally published on November 20, 2024.