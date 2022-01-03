PRI Celebrates 35th Anniversary with Biggest Show Ever Featuring Legends – Penske, Castroneves, Boles, Gov. Holcomb

Performance Racing Industry (PRI), the motorsports industry’s leading professional organization, concluded its annual week of trade show related activities in Indianapolis last month, marking the successful return of the industry’s largest in-person motorsports professionals event in the world. The 2021 PRI Show was the biggest in the 35-year history of the organization.

More than 50,000 attendees – including media, industry influencers, enthusiasts, and professionals from nearly 1,000 exhibiting companies – gathered in the racing capital of the world for the event, widely known as Race Industry Week, which took place at the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis.

ADVERTISEMENT



Legendary driver and team owner Roger Penske and Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles kicked off the Show at the Grand Opening Breakfast on the morning of Dec. 9. Other highlights from the Dec. 9-11 Show included the unveiling of the Indianapolis 500 ticket design with four-time race winner Helio Castroneves, a special show tour with Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, a Save Our Racecars Rally to support the PRI PAC with hundreds of supporters including motorsports influencer Cleetus McFarland, and a dedicated EV Zone to highlight future trends in motorsport.

“It was great to experience the excitement and camaraderie of being back in person at the PRI Show, catch up with friends and colleagues, take advantage of opportunities to capture business, and network with other motorsports professionals,” said PRI President Dr. Jamie Meyer. “The level of innovation and development for the motorsports industry on display at the Show was truly outstanding and a clear demonstration of the strength and growth of motorsports.”

While at the Show, racing manufacturers and service providers gained direct access to the worldwide racing marketplace. Exhibitors had the opportunity to meet face-to-face with buyers for hands-on sales presentations, and attendees enjoyed a wide variety of in-depth educational seminars, networking events, and conferences throughout the show.

“The PRI Trade Show was a huge success for our business. Our booth was busy throughout, and the crowds were enthusiastic about being back together in person,” said Dave Werremeyer, business development manager for Frankenstein Engine Dynamics. “Thanks to conversations and inquiries we may not have had if not for networking at the Show, we now have opportunities to expand our product lines into additional applications.”

“This year’s PRI Show was an amazing experience with a quality crowd of people clearly there to talk about racing, products, and the future of the industry,” added David Vasser, owner and president at Nitrous Outlet. “The halls looked great with tons to see for every attendee and lots of opportunities to network with other participants.”

The 2022 PRI Trade Show will take place December 8-10, 2022, in Indianapolis. For more information, visit PerformanceRacing.com. Launched in 1988, the PRI Show encompasses all forms of racing while offering an unprecedented showcase for professional race teams, retail shops, warehouse distributors, engine builders, fabricators, dealers, installers, jobbers, and more.

Comments