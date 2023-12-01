Connect with us

News

PRI Brings Racing Back to Show WIth Creation of EKarting Classic

Published

Performance Racing Industry (PRI) brings live racing action back to the PRI Show in Indianapolis with the PRI Ekarting Classic presented by Top Kart USA. High-performance electric karts will race on a track located on the Lucas Oil Stadium floor throughout the Show Dec. 7-9, 2023.

Taking place at the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis, the motorsports industry’s annual trade gathering is a must-attend event for businesses and professionals from across the automotive racing spectrum.

“Our partnership with Top Kart USA offers a great opportunity to bring the energy of racing indoors to the Show,” said Jim Liaw, PRI General Manager. “The addition of ekarting allows us to highlight racing innovation by showcasing an alternative form of propulsion.” 

The ekarting track will be active all three days of the show. The action starts Dec. 7 with professional drivers from several top racing series. The pro main event is slated to be run during Thursday’s PRI Happy Hour at 5 p.m. in Lucas Oil Stadium, providing attendees an opportunity to visit the Esports Arena, EV & ALT Racing Area, Trailer Exhibits and the Ekarting Classic’s Pit Area. Pro racers participating on Thursday include:

  • Jacob Abel – Indy NXT
  • Jay Howard – IndyCar
  • Conor Daly – IndyCar
  • Connor Hall – NASCAR
  • Kyle O’Gara – 500 Sprint Car Tour
  • Jared Mees – American Flat Track 
  • Kevin Thomas – World of Outlaws Spring Car
  • Rome Charpentier – Formula Drift
  • Austin Prock – NHRA Top Fuel
  • Jordan Vandergriff – NHRA Top Fuel
  • Scott Birdsall – Pikes Peak Hill Climb

After the pros take the checkered flag on Thursday, the ekart racing action continues through the weekend. On Friday, media and racing influencers will be laying down hot laps to see who’s fastest around the circuit, while Saturday’s on-track action will spotlight top youth kart racers from MSTEM3 focused high schools and career centers across the country partnered with the Top Kart USA EV Grand Prix racing program. 

Ekarting is one of many forms of alternative propulsion that will be featured at the Show. The EV & ALT Racing area will evolve to incorporate cutting-edge technology related to alternative forms of racing propulsion and renewable fuels, featuring activations from Indy Autonomous Challenge, Electric Drag Racing Association, Burromax, Omni Powertrain Technologies and eFlexFuel, among others and feature display vehicles. 

“Karting appeals to all levels of racers, from beginner to seasoned professional,” said Karin Davidson, PRI Trade Show Director. “By featuring ekarting, we’re not only highlighting an innovative form of racing but also growing the number of quality of activations in Lucas Oil Stadium to deliver more value for attendees.”

The 2023 PRI Show will feature more than 1,000 exhibitors and 3,600 booths showcasing the latest products, services, machinery, simulation and testing technologies, and trailers for the racing industry in a single location. PRI encompasses all forms of motorsports and attracts attendees from all 50 states and all over the world, including professional race teams, retail shops, warehouse distributors, engine builders, fabricators, dealers, installers, jobbers and media. To register, visit PRI2023.com/Attend.

