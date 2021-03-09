PRI Announces New Initiatives, Return of In-Person Trade Show in 2021

A return to Indianapolis for the annual PRI Trade Show, an all-new membership drive launching next week, and a 2.0 version of the renowned PRI Road Tour are all part of Performance Racing Industry’s plans for an unprecedented year.

With its mission to build, promote, and protect the racing community, PRI is focused on uniting motorsports professionals and enthusiasts in 2021 through both traditional platforms and newly introduced initiatives and services. Atop the list is this year’s return of the world’s premier event for motorsports professionals—the PRI Trade Show—which takes place December 9-11 at the Indiana Convention Center in downtown Indianapolis.

“The racing industry is resilient and continues to push forward, and PRI very much reflects that spirit,” said PRI President Dr. Jamie Meyer. “Racing businesses have demonstrated remarkable passion and perseverance over the last 12 months. Many have even reported record sales and month-over-month revenue growth.

“Our job is to help the entire community thrive, and No. 1 on that list is bringing the industry together under one roof for an in-person PRI Show to get back to the business of racing and discover all the latest parts, equipment, technology, and solutions.”

As planning for the Show continues, PRI will introduce a groundbreaking membership program for motorsports professionals designed to unite the industry on a number of important efforts—legislative advocacy, business resources, career development, educational opportunities, cost savings, and more. Exhibitors at this year’s PRI Trade Show, for example, can take advantage of a comprehensive list of benefits that includes discounted booth space, which in most cases covers the cost of membership.

“PRI is laser-focused on supporting the motorsports industry,” said Meyer. “The PRI Show is a critical component of what we do. Membership will complement what takes place at the event by providing year-round legal support, advocacy, educational seminars, and more.”

Shortly after Meyer’s arrival at PRI in late spring 2020, the company launched a series of targeted programs to assist racing businesses and operations impacted by the pandemic. One was PRI’s Ambassador Program, an aggressive campaign aimed at helping race track operators navigate local, state, and federal rules required to reopen safely.

Then, in October, PRI announced the launch of its Road Tour—an unprecedented, two-and-a-half-month cross-country journey that took a van-load of content creators to the doorsteps of nearly 100 racing and performance shops, teams, tracks, and more. The result was an all-out media blitz that allowed dozens of motorsports companies large and small to tell their stories, reveal new products, share never-before-seen treasures, and ultimately bring the industry closer together.

“It was like PRI came to Magnuson and gave us all a big hug,” said Kim Pendergast, president of Magnuson Superchargers, about the PRI Road Tour, which will focus on major race events when it returns for 2021. “I don’t think we knew how much we needed that touch until it arrived.”

Exhibitor booth space applications for the 2021 PRI Trade Show, which include a sign-up option for PRI Business Membership, are available beginning March 15. Details for Trade Show attendee registration, PRI Individual Membership, and the PRI Road Tour will be announced at a later date.

