PRI Announces All-New Business Membership

Racing and performance companies can now join the movement to build, promote and protect motorsports through the industry’s first-ever business membership program.

Performance Racing Industry (PRI), the producer of world-class trade events and media, has launched its all-new Business Membership designed to unite the industry and provide advocacy, support and resources to help motorsports professionals and enthusiasts alike succeed and prosper. Membership, which was first offered last month to PRI Trade Show exhibitors, is now available to all businesses throughout the racing community. A separate membership for individuals is set to launch in July.

“PRI Show exhibitors have seized the opportunity to join this groundbreaking membership program and create a uniform voice that speaks for the racing industry,” said PRI President Dr. Jamie Meyer. “Now we’re extending the opportunity to all motorsports companies to be a part of this powerful group and support PRI’s efforts to fight current and future challenges at the federal, state and local levels and create programs that benefit the motorsports community.”

PRI Business Members will receive a suite of services and benefits that include:

Save Our Racecars: Contribute to the fight to protect the racing community, and ensure racing continues and grows in the United States and internationally

Contribute to the fight to protect the racing community, and ensure racing continues and grows in the United States and internationally Legal Counsel: Updates, reports, best practices and more information on legal matters impacting the industry

Updates, reports, best practices and more information on legal matters impacting the industry Legal Support Hotline: Access to assistance from PRI staff for insight and information on issues affecting racing businesses

Access to assistance from PRI staff for insight and information on issues affecting racing businesses PRI Education: Educational programming and training for racing professionals and enthusiasts

Educational programming and training for racing professionals and enthusiasts Market Research Reports: Exclusive industry reports and data covering key areas and metrics

Exclusive industry reports and data covering key areas and metrics PRI Jobs Board: A central hub to post and search for jobs in the motorsports industry

A central hub to post and search for jobs in the motorsports industry PRI Show Booth Savings: A 10% discount on booth space for PRI Show exhibitors

Also, PRI is currently offering motorsports businesses the opportunity to upgrade their commitment to the industry by becoming a PRI Founding Member. This exclusive membership level comes with enhanced benefits and privileges beyond those provided to standard Business Members.

“If you want to be an industry leader in motorsports, then you have to be fully involved with PRI. Becoming a PRI Founding Member was a no-brainer for us,” said Bre Fredritz, marketing director at Callies Performance Products. “As a proud, independently owned American manufacturer, we support racing, the racing community, and the continual efforts to grow the motorsports industry. We want to see our industry thrive for decades to come.”

To become a PRI Business Member, or to learn more about how businesses can help PRI’s efforts to protect, support and grow the racing industry, visit PerformanceRacing.com/Membership.

