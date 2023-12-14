PRI Announces 2023 Featured Products Showcase Award Winners

There was no better display of the racing industry’s capacity to innovate than the Featured Products Showcase at the 2023 PRI Show. Ranging from engine blocks to race suits, the annual display highlights the latest and greatest products the motorsports industry has to offer.

According to Brian Havins, director of editorial and consumer marketing at Power Automedia and a judge for this year’s Featured Product Awards, the showcase does more than just highlight products: it demonstrates the racing world’s ability to tackle new and complex problems.

“[The industry] is stronger than ever. I was talking to a company, and as these cars and technology keep evolving, new issues keep coming up,” Havins said. “Now, noise and electrical interference are a huge issue, so people are working on spark plug wires and plugs and fixing these things that we might see in a modern-day hot rod.

“There’s always a problem that starts,” he added, “and these companies figure out what that issue is, how to fix it and how to make it better.”

Havins, as well as the other 12 Featured Product Awards judges, submitted a selection for best Featured Product. Additionally, the top vote-getters in each of eight categories received a 2023 Featured Product Award.

The results are listed below:

JUDGE’S PICKS

J.A. Ackley – Grassroots Motorsports

Speedway Motors WheelWise 5-Lug Wheel Fitment Tool with Tire Size Attachment

This patent-pending attachment simulates tires up to 12-in. wide and up to 12-inch sidewall height. It can be used to verify a specific tire size or determine maximum tire size fitment and is made from laser cut and press bent 12-gauge steel with laser etched measurements in both SAE and metric tire sizes.

Nathan Buchanan – SICK Cars & Trucks

Brembo Ford Mustang Dark Horse R Front Brake Package

Brembo is the braking supplier to The Mustang Challenge Series, supplying the brakes for the Ford Mustang Dark Horse R. The front disc is 390-by-35mm Type 5 slot pattern with directional vanes for maximum cooling. The stopping power will come directly from Brembo’s new forged six-piston monobloc caliper housing Brembo’s own race compound, RB340.

Craig Cook – Drag Illustrated

ProCharger Supercharger Systems F-4X-136 Centrifugal Supercharger with CrankDrive

The F4X-136 with CrankDrive is available for all F-series models and is available for BBC, SBC, LT, LS, BBF, SBF, Coyote, Godzilla, AJPE, Noonan, BAE and Visner engines.

Josh Dillon – Sleeperdude

Turbosmart StraightGate76

The StraightGate76 from Turbosmart is a high-flowing external wastegate with a zero-offset butterfly style valve, full electronic actuation and enormous flow.

Brian Havins – Power Automedia

ProCharger Supercharger Systems 2023-20 Corvette C8 HTC HO and Stage II Intercooled Supercharger Systems

Building on the success of the C8 Coupe systems, ProCharger has turned its attention to the hardtop convertible Corvettes now offering HTC C8 systems with 5psi/170hp gain on the HO and 7.5psi/45% hp gain on the Stage II just like the coupes. These new HTC kits feature a new intake design that allows the top to be fully retracted into the engine bay

KJ Jones – HOT ROD Magazine

Garmin USA Garmin Catalyst

Garmin Catalyst is a racing coach and driving performance optimizer that mounts in the cockpit to gather your performance data and provide real-time audible coaching. Immediate session analysis helps drivers of all levels achieve their full track driving potential.

David Kennedy – NHRA

AWA Forged Composites Composite Rocker

These patent-pending carbon composite rockers are 1.5-times stiffer than 4130 steel, guarantee precise valve displacement and substantial weight reduction, thereby enhancing power output and efficiency. These rockers ensure smooth operation in high-performance valvetrains by effectively negating harmful harmonic vibrations.

Mike Kojima – MotoIQ

Race Winning Brands Dart Machinery Toyota 2JZ Engine Block

The Dart Iron 2JZ Engine Block features 220 BHN Cast Iron, four-bolt billet steel caps, max 88mm bore, .750 in. deck thickness, revised water jackets for strength, increased crankcase thickness, relocated oil passages for 94mm stroke, screw-in freeze plugs and factory mounting points.

Guillermo Moeller – Performance Customs

Speedway Motors SoloSwap Ford 5.0 Coyote Mock Up Engine Swap Dummy Block Kits

The patent-pending SoloSwap is compatible with all 5.0L and 5.2L Coyote engine bolt-ons, such as intake manifolds, headers and oil pan. The dummy block weighs 22 lbs. for the short block or 40 lbs. for the long block and can be lifted in and out of the vehicle without an engine hoist.

Garrett Reed – American Muscle HD

Garrett Advancing Motion Garrett G-Smart Bluetooth Turbo Speed and Boost Module

The G-Smart Module transmits turbo speed and boost via Bluetooth directly to your mobile device and comes with a plug-and-play wiring harness for Garrett speed sensors, and other non-Garrett manufacturer sensors.

Chad Reynolds – BangShift

The Bangshift Billy Digital Clutch Controller

The BangShift Billy Digital Clutch Controller allows your diaphragm clutch to operate like a slipper clutch at the drag strip with all adjustments made through a phone app.

Joe Skotnicki – Race of Champions

Flagtronics by Ballenger Motorsports Flagtronics FT200 Kit

The Flagtronics FT200 features in-car flagging notification for full and local course conditions, improved track condition awareness, auto-dimming LED display and no subscription fees.

Mitchell Stapleton – Stapleton42

QA1 ’07-’18 Silverado 1500 Lowering Kits

The QA1 lowering kit for Silverado 1500 or Sierra 1500 offers suspension upgrades with cast steel, stamped steel or aluminum arms and provides maximum adjustability and significant improvements to ride quality and performance.

CATEGORY WINNERS (RESULTS ARE LISTED ALPHABETICALLY)

Best Accessory Product

OPTIMA Batteries Digital 400+ Performance Maintainer with 4 AMP HYPERCORE LITHIUM Charger

RedTide Canopies Custom SFI Race Suits

United Race Parts Greaves 3D Tire Scraper

Best Chassis Product

QA1 ’05-’14 S197 Mustang Proma Star Struts and Caster Camber Plates

Radium Engineering Fuel Cell Surge Tank (FCST-X)

Ultimate Awning Patented Cam-Loc Billet Quick Connects

Best Drivetrain Product

The Bangshift Billy Digital Clutch Controller

Quick Performance Nodular Iron Dropout Case for Ford 8 in.

Strange Engineering Dynamic Drive Mount Evolution Stainless Steel Brakes

Best Electronic/Telemetry Product

Garmin USA Garmin Catalyst

Race Winning Brands Haltech – uC-10 Dash

ECUMaster Wireless Wheel Panel

Best Engine Product

Garrett Advancing Motion G-Smart Bluetooth Turbo Speed and Boost Module

Intercooler Chiller System for Turbo and Supercharged Applications

Late Model Engines C8 LT2 Billet Block Wet

Best Lubricant Product

AMSOIL DOMINATOR 10W-40 100% Synthetic Racing Oil

AMSOIL 100% Synthetic Hybrid Motor Oil

Hot Shot’s Secret Adrenaline R82+ Diesel Race Fuel additive

Best Shop Equipment Product

AFCO Performance Group Elite Pro Wireless Racing Scales from Longacre

Speedway Motors WheelWise 5-Lug Wheel Fitment Tool with Tire Size Attachment

Speedway Motors SoloSwap GM 4L80E Swap Mock Up Transmission

Best Suspension Product

QA1 ’79-’93 Fox Body Mustang Suspension Kits

QA1 ’07-’18 Silverado 1500 Lowering Kits

Slade Precision Shocks Threaded Body Copperhead Double Adjustable