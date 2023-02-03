Preston Tanner Rolling into WSOPM, 2023 Season with New Strange Engineering Partnership

Up-and-coming Pro Mod standout Preston Tanner announced today his 2023 racing season partnership with Strange Engineering. Tanner will kick off his season at the 2023 Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod with the Illinois-based manufacturer onboard as the primary sponsor.

“I am really grateful for the opportunity to be able to put Strange Engineering on my race car for them this year,” said Tanner. “I want to thank Wes [Buck] and Eric Latino, another Pro Mod racer, for the introduction to Jeff Stange [of Strange Engineering]. They really helped me get this sponsorship.”

“I always take a lot of pride in being able to give back to the racers to help because they’ve helped Strange Engineering grow and develop products and be successful in our industry,” said Jeff Stange, Owner of Strange Engineering. “I always like to give back, so it’s one of the reasons we’re sponsoring Preston because he’s young and upcoming. It’s important to give back to the younger generation to help support our sport.”

After the WSOPM, Tanner plans to race the full PDRA season and other Pro Mod races that his schedule allows for. The past PDRA Pro Jr. Dragster champion is entering his third year of Pro Mod racing, scoring his first win in Pro Boost last year (2022) at the PDRA Northern Nationals. Tanner also notched a win during his debut in the Mid-West Drag Racing Series held at US 131 Motorsports Park’s Honor Credit Union Funny Car Nationals.

Tanner has proved he has what it takes to race in the highly-competitive Pro Mod class. He fields his screw-blown “Sweetheart” ’15 Corvette built by G-Force Race Cars with a WYO-Noonan 4.9 powerplant and complete with an M&M Transmission. He now joins a stout roster of Strange Engineering racers.

Strange Engineering has long been a supporter of motorsports and has more than 50 years of manufacturing experience in the performance industry. Strange has grown from creating products inside a two-car garage in the late ‘50s to an industry-leading manufacturing company housed on a 120,000-square-foot site.

The family-owned business, now led by Jeff Stange, the second generation, is still based on principles the company was founded on.

Tanner understands those family principles and thanks his parents for the opportunity to pursue his dream of Pro Mod racing.

