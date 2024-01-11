PPG Named Premier Sponsor of PRO Superstar Shootout

PPG, a world leader in performance coatings, has signed on as a premier sponsor of the inaugural SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage, Feb. 8-10, at Bradenton Motorsports Park. The paint manufacturer will also serve as the primary sponsor on the Tasca Racing Ford Mustang driven by Bob Tasca III, one of the 13 drivers competing for the $250,000 Funny Car title at the first-ever PRO Superstar Shootout.

More than $1.3 million in prize money will be up for grabs at the PRO Superstar Shootout, which also includes $250,000-to-win Top Fuel and $125,000-to-win Pro Stock.

“This race wouldn’t be possible without the support of our sponsors like PPG,” said Bob Tasca III, Funny Car driver and board member, Professional Racers Owners Organization (PRO). “Companies like PPG are standing behind the racers saying, ‘Hey, let’s do something different. We want to be a part of it.’ I think it’s just a testament to the sponsors that believe in these teams and want to support us. We’re grateful for their support and we’re going to do everything in our power to make it a huge success.”

For 140 years, PPG has delivered paints and coatings for numerous industries around the world. Alongside its products, PPG has continued to develop and diversify its color technology, digital tools, programs and services, and training. PPG is committed to providing best-in-class solutions, service, and quality to its customers as a vehicle aftermarket total solution provider, leader in color matching technology, and expert in automotive refinish, commercial transport and light industrial coatings.

“We are so excited to be a part of the first PRO Superstar Shootout,” said Bill Shaw, PPG global business director, strategic initiatives, Automotive Refinish. “As a long-time partner and supporter of Tasca Racing and drag racing, it is great to see the sport being elevated in a new and unique way. Having the Tasca team run the eye-catching PPG Nitro Funny Car for the event is a bonus that shows the strength in our partnership.”

Tasca, who is also the vice president of the Tasca Automotive Group, has raced with PPG’s support since the beginning of his racing career. PPG and Tasca have developed a strong partnership over 25-plus years, with Tasca Automotive Group’s multiple car dealerships, collision centers, and service centers using PPG products. Tasca’s Ford Mustang will sport a special PPG livery at the PRO Superstar Shootout to highlight the company’s support of both Tasca and the PRO Superstar Shootout.

“We’re thrilled to start the year with PPG on our Ford Mustang Funny Car at the PRO Superstar Shootout,” Tasca said. “PPG has been on my race cars since day one. I’d love nothing more than to put them in the winner’s circle to kick off the 2024 season.”

Beyond the professional categories, the PRO Superstar Shootout will include FTI Performance Top Sportsman, Stock, and Super Stock. Off-track, the fan-focused event will feature live music, a vendor village, the area’s best food trucks, and more.

Tickets for the inaugural SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout presented by JHG are now on sale at https://bit.ly/scagpro. Fans can also watch the entire race live through FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3t04gHk.

