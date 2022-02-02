Powers Solar Frames Named New Associate Sponsor for John Force Racing

It was announced today that Powers Solar Frames, a worldwide leader solar carport and ground racking manufacturing, has become the newest partner of John Force Racing. Owned by former Nitro Funny Car racer, John Powers, Powers Solar Frames has created innovative products and competitive prices to help their customers reduce costs in materials and labor while also improving their efficiency for over 50 years.

“It’s always exciting to bring on a new partner to the John Force Racing family. Especially one that’s owned by a fellow drag racer. John Powers, the Powers Steel car, that’s my era, I remember racing against him,” said John Force, owner and CEO of John Force Racing and driver of the PEAK Antifreeze and Coolant Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car. “Having reliable parts that save money and time is essential in drag racing, it’s why we make a lot of our own parts. Like us, Powers and his Powers Solar Frames are the reliable manufacturers that save their customers money and time. Not to mention they’re working in an industry that’s doing some good. We look forward to growing this partnership.”

ADVERTISEMENT



Using Powers Solar Frames patented Powers Super Purlin and Mini Clips, a three-man crew can install 600 solar panels in a day as opposed to 100 when using conventional methods. Powers Solar no weld, bolted solar carports combined with their Slide-in Super Purlin speed up construction time and save money. When ground racking, the Powers Solar Super Purlin does the job of both the rafter and the purlin reducing parts and shipping and assembly time.

“We believe in having a ‘can do’ attitude combined with hard work and quality service. John Force Racing embodies those qualities,” said John Powers, owner and CEO of Powers Solar Frames. “We strive to bring our customers the best and continue to improve and create products that will do that. John Force Racing strives for those same things, being the best, putting on the best show, have the best and latest in technology. It’s going to be an exciting 2022 season. I’m looking forward to seeing how this partnership grows and getting to share the winners circle with one of the best teams in the sport.”

Starting at the 2022 Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals at Auto Club Raceway at Pomona, Powers Solar Frames will be featured as an associate sponsor on Robert Hight’s Automobile Club of Southern California Chevrolet Camaro SS Funny Car and have representation on all of John Force Racing’s hot rods throughout the Camping World Drag Racing Series season.