Powerbuilt Tools to Ride with NHRA Pro Stock Rookie Camrie Caruso in Pomona, Phoenix

Pro Stock rookie Camrie Caruso will begin her NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series professional career with a lot of power under the hood and all over her Jerry Haas-built Chevrolet Camaro. With new crew chief Jim Yates calling the shots Caruso will start the historic Winternationals and Arizona Nationals with California-based Powerbuilt Tools as her primary sponsor. During both national events Caruso’s Camaro will sport the Powerbuilt Tools logo and the team will host VIPs representatives at the races.

“I am excited to get my rookie year of Pro Stock started and I really appreciate Powerbuilt Tools coming on board for my first two races as a primary sponsor,” said Caruso, who was recognized in 2018 as a 30 Under 30 member by Drag Illustrated magazine. “Powerbuilt Tools will be an associate sponsor the rest of the season. I have a lot of confidence in my race car knowing it will be put together and serviced between rounds with their tools.”

Headquartered in Cypress, California, Powerbuilt Tools are recognized for their high quality, innovative and durable tools. They offer best in class tools and equipment that deliver quality, innovation and durability to automotive professionals and enthusiasts. For 40 years they’ve produced consistent quality, performance and value to earn the trust of tool users.

“Powerbuilt is proud is be associated with Camrie on her professional debut in Pro Stock,” said Greg Livingston, Powerbuilt CEO. “Most people probably don’t know that the catalyst that brought us together happened in the early days of Covid 2020. Powerbuilt’s weekly appearances on ‘Quarantine with the Caruso’s’ Facebook show introduced us to the family and their loyal fans and friends. Since then, we’ve developed a strong bond with the Caruso Racing family and look forward to seeing Camrie and Marc make a big splash in the NHRA Camping World Pro Stock division. Good luck, Camrie!”

The 23-year-old Pro Stock rookie, daughter of former Pro Modified racer Marc Caruso and granddaughter of “Papa Joe” Caruso, who raced in Super Gas, Top Sportsman and Pro Mod, brings much more to the competitive table than just a great racing pedigree. This week the team tested in Bradenton, Florida, and the runs only fueled Caruso’s competitive fire.

“We made some good runs in Florida and this Powerbuilt Tool Camaro will be ready for the Winternationals,” said Caruso, who won her first Top Alcohol Dragster race in just her second start in the category. “My crew chief, Jim Yates, has been amazing, and I was getting more confident with every pass. This is one of the toughest categories in drag racing, but I am ready for the challenge.”

Caruso began driving in the NHRA Jr. Dragster League before attending Frank Hawley’s Drag Racing School and earning her Super Comp license. She has continued to move up through the NHRA competition classes for over a decade. After three years of competing in the 8.90 index class, she went back to Frank Hawley and obtained her Top Dragster license, successfully competing in both PDRA and NHRA for three years.

She advanced from Top Alcohol Dragster, then to Elite Top Dragster and Pro Outlaw 632 on the PDRA circuit. The team’s 632 car was a naturally aspirated, clutch-equipped former Mountain Motor Pro Stock GXP that is very similar to an NHRA Pro Stock car.

The NHRA Winternationals will start the NHRA’s season in sunny Pomona, California, with one qualifying session on Friday, February 18, with two more qualifying session on Saturday, the quickest sixteen Pro Stock cars will race on Sunday with the event being televised on FS1 nationally.

