Powerbuilt Tools Continues to Build with Camrie Caruso in 2023

Heading into the 2023 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season reigning Rookie of the Year Camrie Caruso announced today the renewal of her marketing relationship with Powerbuilt Tools. The marketing program will include primary branding on Caruso’s KB Titan Racing powered Chevrolet Camaro for five national events during the season beginning with the NHRA Winternationals as well as the Arizona Nationals, the Las Vegas Four-Wide Nationals and the In-N-Out Burgers NHRA Finals in Pomona to close out the season. Powerbuilt Tools will be featured as a major associate the remaining 13 NHRA national events.

“I am excited to continue to grow this marketing program with Powerbuilt Tools,” said Caruso. “I believe these are the best tools in the industry and I have a lot of confidence knowing my race car is being serviced with Powerbuilt Tools. I have been fortunate to talk with so many fans about Powerbuilt Tools and I can’t wait to get the season started.”

During her successful rookie season Caruso qualified for every NHRA national event, was the No. 1 qualifier at the Spring Nationals in Houston and raced to a runner-up finish at the same event. The 24-year-old driver finished the regular season in the Top Ten and qualified for the NHRA Countdown playoffs. Caruso began driving in the NHRA Jr. Dragster League before attending Frank Hawley’s Drag Racing School and earning her Super Comp license.

She has continued to move up through the NHRA competition classes for over a decade. After three years of competing in the 8.90 index class, she went back to Frank Hawley and obtained her Top Dragster license, successfully competing in both PDRA and NHRA for a couple years before her jump into Top Alcohol Dragster with Randy Meyer Racing where she won her first Wally in only her second start in the class.

“We have enjoyed our relationship with Camrie and the Caruso Racing family over the last two years,” said Greg Livingston, President and CEO of Alltrade Tools. “Being a part of Camrie’s rookie season and her success as 2022 Rookie of the Year. Powerbuilt is excited to be a part of the 2023 season and we wish Camrie the best this year. She has our full support from the entire Powerbuilt team.

Headquartered in Cypress, California, Powerbuilt Tools are recognized for their high quality, innovative and durable tools. They offer best in class tools and equipment that deliver quality, innovation and durability to automotive professionals and enthusiasts. For 40 years they’ve produced consistent quality, performance and value to earn the trust of tool users.

As a third generation drag racer, Caruso the daughter of former Pro Modified racer Marc Caruso and granddaughter of “Papa Joe” Caruso, who raced in Super Gas, Top Sportsman and Pro Mod, showed in 2022 that she brings much more to the competitive table than just a great racing pedigree. Throughout the season she continued to improve as a driver and NHRA ambassador.

The NHRA Gatornationals will start the NHRA’s season in sunny Gainesville, Florida, on Friday, March 10, the quickest sixteen Pro Stock cars will race on Sunday with the event being televised on FS1 and FOX nationally.

