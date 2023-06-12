Points Leader Justin Bond Picks Up FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series Win In Bristol

Justin Bond put together another impressive performance on Saturday in the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series, rolling to his third victory with a win as part of the NHRA New England Nationals, which were completed this weekend at Bristol Dragway.

The event, which was powered by PGT Trucking, was the fourth of 10 races during the 2023 season in the FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series. Weather delayed eliminations from Epping, N.H., with the race moving to Bristol as part of a unique doubleheader weekend.

Bond made the most of it on Saturday in Bristol, taking down Tony Wilson in the final round with a run of 5.853-seconds at 246.30 mph in his Bahrain 1 Racing Chevrolet Camaro. It gives Bond his third victory this season, stretching his points lead, and sixth in his career.

“Really, I’ve just got an awesome team and awesome people behind me,” Bond said. “In the final round, they put on a new set of tires, and I did a good ole’ smoky burnout. My team is awesome and we’re just loving it out here and having a blast. That’s three final rounds in four races and I couldn’t be happier.”

To reach the final round, Bond knocked off Mike Thielen, Eric Dillard and Doug Winters, going as quick as 5.808 at 245.94 in Bristol. Tony Wilson reached his first final round this season, knocking off Stan Shelton, J.R. Gray and Tylor Miller.