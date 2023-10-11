Points Leader Julie Nataas Leads Randy Meyer Racing’s Three-Car Lineup at Texas NHRA FallNationals

NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster national points leader Julie Nataas is one of three drivers who will race under the Randy Meyer Racing (RMR) umbrella this weekend at the Texas NHRA FallNationals, Oct. 12-15, at the Texas Motorplex outside Dallas. The event also includes the JEGS Allstars competition, where Nataas will defend her 2021 and 2022 titles alongside teammate Matt Sackman. Recent first-time winner Hunter Green will round out RMR’s FallNationals lineup.

Nataas, who’s leading a tense national championship battle with Tony Stewart, has picked up two national event wins and four regional event victories this season. She recently claimed the Central Division championship behind the wheel of her OTG/Right Trailers dragster, adding to two North Central Region titles. Nataas goes into the FallNationals as the winner of the most recent national event in Charlotte. She also won the two most recent JEGS Allstars races.

“We have had great success winning the last two JEGS Allstars,” Nataas said. “With the recent win and car we have right now, I believe we can go for three in a row. I’d just like to do in a less dramatic way than last year. We are getting close to end of the season so this will be the first race that might not count towards the championship. We have a first-round loss and two second-round losses to switch out for something better. We have a lot to gain and I’m 100% confident in me and my team that we will change those races out for something better. Last year we didn’t qualify at this race, but I know we have a better car than a year ago. I’m not worried.”

Sackman, who’s also worked with the RMR team as a crew member for most of the season, will return to the driver’s seat of the Gunk/Shop Squad entry to compete in both the FallNationals and the JEGS Allstars. Sackman earned a pair of runner-up finishes in regional competition since last year’s JEGS Allstars race. The Channahon, Illinois, native who now resides in Knoxville, Tennessee, will represent the North Central Region.

“I’m very excited to compete in the Allstars racing for the first time,” said Sackman, whose dragster won world championships with Megan and Rachel Meyer driving. “It’s really cool to race against seven other really good cars from across the country to see who’s the best for this season. I’m grateful to Randy for giving me a chance to run a third car down here and everybody at Randy Meyer Racing that’s working hard to make it possible. We brought the third car down here in my dad’s trailer with our Top Dragster. It takes a lot of work and extra headaches, but I know Randy takes a lot of pride in running three cars competitively at the same event.”

Green, driver of the Bond-Coat/BOXO Tools dragster, earned his first-ever NHRA national event win in August at the final Menards NHRA Nationals at Heartland Motorsports Park in Topeka, Kansas. The Texas Motorplex the home track on the NHRA Lucas Oil Series tour for Green, who lives in Midland, Texas, and races with his father, Funny Car standout Chad Green.

“I’m racing in all three of the last national events, but I think I can speak for myself and my dad when I say this is the one we want to win the most,” Green said. “We consider Texas Motorplex our home track and we have been after that cowboy hat for a while now. If you look at all the numbers, with the way my car performed in Topeka along with the way Julie’s car has been performing throughout the season, it’s clear that Randy is still the baddest tuner and crew chief out there. I know with him and this team I can win any race as long as I execute and do my job. I’m excited to race in Texas, and I’m glad my dad and I will both have an opportunity to win this weekend. And with the way his Funny Car has been performing, I’m confident one or even both of us could be holding up a Wally on Sunday.”

With the JEGS Allstars competition and the FallNationals to complete in one weekend, the RMR teams will be busy fielding three cars. Qualifying begins with one session on Thursday afternoon, with a second session set for Friday morning. JEGS Allstars pre-race ceremonies begin at 1 p.m. The Top Alcohol classes will close out first round of eliminations for the Allstars, which leads into final qualifying for the FallNationals. The second round of the Allstars race is scheduled to run after Q1 of Top Fuel. FallNationals eliminations begin Saturday morning, while the Allstars final round will wrap up later that afternoon. The second round of FallNationals eliminations is scheduled for Saturday evening, with the semifinals and final round concluding on Sunday.