Points Leader Dallas Glenn Eyes Another Vegas Win, Second Straight NHRA World Title

With his eye on a second consecutive NHRA world title, Pro Stock champion Dallas Glenn enters the 26th annual MOPAR NHRA Las Vegas Nationals powered by Dodge at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the points lead and momentum on his side.

The reigning Pro Stock world champion took over the points lead following his record-breaking win at the Texas NHRA FallNationals in his RAD Torque Systems Chevrolet Camaro. It was Glenn’s fifth win of the 2026 season and first of the Countdown to the Championship playoffs. As the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season comes to a close, Glenn is focused on another Las Vegas win and extending his points lead.

“I feel like ever since the championship last year, I’ve kind of just been a lot calmer and more relaxed,” Glenn said. “I feel like this time last year, even though I had a pretty good points lead at this point, I was still pretty nervous and felt like I had a lot of pressure on me, but this year I just feel super calm, relaxed, like I’m just up there clicking off time runs and just trying to do the best that I can.”

Glenn won last year’s MOPAR NHRA Las Vegas Nationals powered by Dodge along with Brittany Force (Top Fuel), Matt Hagan (Funny Car) and Gaige Herrera (Pro Stock Motorcycle). The 2026 race will be broadcast on FS1, with elimination coverage beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 1.

Glenn and the other stars of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series know how crucial a strong performance in Las Vegas can be with a world championship on the line. With only two events remaining in 2026, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

“Anytime you can go up there and try to cut down on that lead is what you try to do every single weekend. Then, you just try to just keep doing that every week and eventually you’ll end up on top,” Glenn said.

Following his Texas NHRA FallNationals win, Glenn, who made the quickest run in Pro Stock history in Dallas with a stellar pass of 6.434-seconds, currently leads Elite Motorsports standout Greg Stanfield by 14 points. The Elite Motorsports camp won the first three events of the Countdown, but Glenn is looking to carry his momentum into the final two races of the playoffs.

“To be able to take the points lead into Vegas definitely makes all the hard work and blood, sweat and tears that we’ve put in the last few weeks worth it,” Glenn said.

Other title contenders include Matt Hartford, who is 41 points back in third, Greg Anderson, who trails his teammate by 78 points and Troy Coughlin Jr., who sits fifth and 99 points out of first.

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The Top Fuel class continues to be dominated by points leader Shawn Langdon. Langdon is currently 139 points ahead of his teammate and reigning champion Doug Kalitta. With another strong performance, Langdon could potentially clinch his second world title this weekend in Las Vegas.

Hagan won his sixth Las Vegas race last season and leads the points after winning four races this season. Other Funny Car contenders include second-place Jordan Vandergriff, who is 98 points back, and past world champion and Dallas winner J.R. Todd, who sits third at 119 points out.

Two-time world champion Herrera won last year’s MOPAR NHRA Las Vegas Nationals powered by Dodge over Angie Smith. Reigning champ Richard Gadson leads the points, while six-time world champ and Dallas winner Matt Smith is third.

The MOPAR NHRA Las Vegas Nationals powered by Dodge will also feature exciting competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series and the Summit Racing Series presented by Hoosier E.T. Finals, where world champions will be crowned in several categories. The event also marks the final race of the popular JBS Equipment NHRA Pro Mod Series presented by Elite Motorsports.

Vegas race fans can also enjoy special pre-race ceremonies on Sunday, along with the SealMaster Track Walk. Another can’t-miss experience is Sunday’s winner’s circle celebration, where fans are invited to congratulate the Las Vegas event winners. As always, every ticket is a pit pass to the most powerful motorsports attraction on the planet. Fans can see their favorite teams in action as they service their cars, get autographs from their favorite drivers and more. They can also visit the midway for displays, merchandise, food and fun.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying will feature two rounds at 12:45 and 3:30 p.m. PT on Friday, Oct. 30, followed by the final two rounds on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 12 and 2:30 p.m. Final eliminations are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. PT on Sunday, Nov. 1. Television coverage includes qualifying action on FS1 at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, followed by eliminations at 5 p.m. ET.

To purchase tickets to the MOPAR NHRA Las Vegas Nationals powered by Dodge at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, call 800-644-4444 or visit LVMS.com. Children 12 and under are admitted free in general admission areas with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, visit NHRA.com.