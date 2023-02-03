PMRA Set for Raceline Radio Network Feature

Bruce Mehlenbacher, Director of Operations for the Pro Modified Racing Association (PMRA) will once again be a featured guest on the Raceline Radio Network broadcast, hosted by Erik Tomas and heard coast-to-coast across Canada, the week of February 5, 2023.

The self-governing organizations of the Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Association (NEOPMA) and the Pro Modified Racing Association (PMRA), are excited to announce the renewal of their partnership for the Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Challenge events at Empire Dragway, in Leicester, NY, for 2023.

The Quick 32 Sportsman Series will participate with the Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Association (NEOPMA) and the Pro Modified Racing Association (PMRA) at both Empire Dragway / NEOPMA Challenges on June 30-July 1 and August 18-19, 2023. The Pro Bike & Sled Series (PBSS) is also scheduled to compete at Empire Dragway on the September 23, 2023 weekend.

Since 1992, and celebrating their 31st anniversary this season, the Raceline Radio Network, Canada’s only national motorsport radio voice, has provided Canadian race fans with in depth shows on the world of motorsport in Canada, the United States and around the world, with special emphasis on drag racing.

Erik Tomas and Bruce Mehlenbacher are both enshrined in The Canadian Motorsport Hall of Fame.

Raceline Radio’s format is highlighted by interviews with the major stars of motorsport, from drivers and team owners, analysts from all types of racing, along with recaps, rumours and opinion.

Raceline Radio Network is co-flagshipped from affiliates Sportsnet 590 The FAN Toronto and Global News Radio 900 CHML Hamilton and is aired in Montreal, Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Ottawa, Halifax, London and St. Catharines/Niagara/Western New York. The affiliates also feature live audio streaming, podcasts and iPhone access.

For a full list of Raceline Radio Network affiliates and air times in your area, visit www.raceline.ca

The Raceline Radio Network is partnered with Subaru Canada and General Tire Canada.