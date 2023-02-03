Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

PMRA Set for Raceline Radio Network Feature

Published

 
Bruce Mehlenbacher, Director of Operations for the Pro Modified Racing Association (PMRA) will once again be a featured guest on the Raceline Radio Network broadcast, hosted by Erik Tomas and heard coast-to-coast across Canada, the week of February 5, 2023.
 
The self-governing organizations of the Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Association (NEOPMA) and the Pro Modified Racing Association (PMRA), are excited to announce the renewal of their partnership for the Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Challenge events at Empire Dragway, in Leicester, NY, for 2023.
 
The Quick 32 Sportsman Series will participate with the Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Association (NEOPMA) and the Pro Modified Racing Association (PMRA) at both Empire Dragway / NEOPMA Challenges on June 30-July 1 and August 18-19, 2023.  The Pro Bike & Sled Series (PBSS) is also scheduled to compete at Empire Dragway on the September 23, 2023 weekend.
 
Since 1992, and celebrating their 31st anniversary this season, the Raceline Radio Network, Canada’s only national motorsport radio voice, has provided Canadian race fans with in depth shows on the world of motorsport in Canada, the United States and around the world, with special emphasis on drag racing. 
 
Erik Tomas and Bruce Mehlenbacher are both enshrined in The Canadian Motorsport Hall of Fame.
 
Raceline Radio’s format is highlighted by interviews with the major stars of motorsport, from drivers and team owners, analysts from all types of racing, along with recaps, rumours and opinion.
 
Raceline Radio Network is co-flagshipped from affiliates Sportsnet 590 The FAN Toronto and Global News Radio 900 CHML Hamilton and is aired in Montreal, Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Ottawa, Halifax, London and St. Catharines/Niagara/Western New York.  The affiliates also feature live audio streaming, podcasts and iPhone access.
 
For a full list of Raceline Radio Network affiliates and air times in your area, visit www.raceline.ca
 
The Raceline Radio Network is partnered with Subaru Canada and General Tire Canada.

In this article:

You May Also Like

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

News

MWDRS Mourns Loss of Pro Mod Driver Ronnie Hobbs at Great Bend Nationals

The Mid-West Drag Racing Series (MWDRS) is saddened over the passing of Pro Mod driver Ronnie Hobbs following an on-track incident during Friday night...

June 6, 2022

Exclusive

Leah Pruett Through the Years

Leah Pruett scored the first NHRA Top Fuel win for her and husband Tony Stewart’s professional drag racing team this past weekend in Denver,...

July 21, 2022

News

Big Money Bracket Racer Sean Serra Dies at 27

Drag racer Sean Serra has passed away in a tragic car accident. He was 27 years old. Serra was involved in a single-car rollover...

July 7, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.