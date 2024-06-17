PlayNHRA Named Title Sponsor of Virginia Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park

NHRA officials announced today that PlayNHRA, a new initiative that provides fans opportunities to engage in fantasy games, gaming, and betting for NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series events, has been named the title sponsor for the upcoming Virginia Nationals at Virginia Motorsports Park.

The PlayNHRA Virginia Nationals takes place June 21-23 at the standout facility just south of Richmond and serves as the ninth of 20 races during the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.

As part of PlayNHRA, NHRA’s partnerships with leading sports books and fantasy sports providers enables fans to sign up for free and legally wager on national events and other outcomes in the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. Odds will be released and wagers will be accepted during the race at Virginia Motorsports Park.

“We’re extremely excited about PlayNHRA and this is another great opportunity to spread awareness about this initiative,” NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer Brad Gerber said. “PlayNHRA is the ideal destination for fans to make safe and regulated betting on NHRA drag racing, participate in fantasy games and feel even closer to the action.”

The PlayNHRA Virginia Nationals is also unique in that all NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series categories (Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle) will take part in three qualifying sessions on Saturday for the first time in NHRA history.

As part of a loaded two days, fans will get the chance to see 11,000-horsepower, 330-mph nitro machines in action three times on Saturday, as well as the thrilling Mission #2Fast2Tasty Challenge for the first time. That leads into Sunday eliminations on one of the top track surfaces on the NHRA tour.

Winners in 2022 included Brittany Force (Top Fuel), Robert Hight (Funny Car) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle). This year, the event will again be broadcast on FS1, including eliminations at 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 23.

Force, a two-time Top Fuel world champion, claimed the win back in 2022, obliterating track records in the process. She’s looking for her first win of the 2024 season, taking on stars Justin Ashley, Shawn Langdon, reigning champion and current points leader Doug Kalitta and former champs Steve Torrence and Antron Brown. Fans at VMP can also watch racing legend Tony Stewart make his Richmond Top Fuel debut.

Austin Prock took over Funny Car driving duties for Hight at the start of the 2024 season and has enjoyed instant success, picking up two event wins and the points lead. He’ll look to keep rolling against defending world champ Matt Hagan, 16-time world champion John Force, J.R. Todd, Bob Tasca III, three-time world champ Ron Capps.

Returning to Virginia in 2024 is Pro Stock, which is led by points leader Dallas Glenn. There’s a host of standout competitors, including reigning and six-time world champ Erica Enders, and five-time champs Greg Anderson and Jeg Coughlin Jr. No active driver in the Pro Stock ranks has won at VMP.

Former Pro Stock Motorcycle champion Smith will be seeking another win from Virginia Motorsports Park. Last year saw the reign of current champion Gaige Herrera. He won 11 races last year and is undefeated so far in 2024, racing to four race wins to. Others to watch include Chase Van Sant and Angie Smith.

Back in Richmond will be the Congruity NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series presented by LearnEV+. The fan-favorite class will take to the track and will be joined by top competitors in the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, the Pingel NHRA Top Fuel Motorcycle Series and Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage Mountain Motor Pro Stock

Fans will also be invited all weekend long to the Nitro Alley Stage, which is the main entertainment hub in the pits, hosting Nitro School, meet and greets, music and much more. Race fans at VMP can enjoy the special pre-race ceremonies that introduce and celebrate each of the drivers racing for the prestigious Wally on Sunday and includes the fan favorite SealMaster Track Walk. The final can’t-miss experience of any NHRA event is the winner’s circle celebration on Sunday after racing concludes, where fans are invited to congratulate the event winners.

As always, fans also get an exclusive pit pass to the most powerful and sensory-filled motorsports attraction on the planet in Richmond. This opportunity gives fans a unique chance to see teams in action and service their hot rods between rounds, get autographs from their favorite NHRA drivers, and more. Fans can also visit NHRA’s popular Nitro Alley and Manufacturers Midway, an exciting atmosphere that includes interactive displays, merchandise, food and fun for the entire family.

NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series qualifying features three rounds of action on Saturday, June 22 at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. ET, with eliminations beginning at 12 p.m. on Sunday, June 23. Television coverage includes qualifying action at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday. Finals coverage starts at 5 p.m. on Sunday on FS1.

To purchase tickets to the PlayNHRA Virginia Nationals on June 21-23 at Virginia Motorsports Park, visit https://nhra.com/tickets. All children 12 and under will be admitted free in the general admission area with a paid adult. For more information about NHRA, including the full 2024 schedule, visit www.NHRA.com.

