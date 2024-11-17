Connect with us

Plane Crash Into Pit Area at NHRA Finals in Pomona Leaves Three Injured

The drag racing world was shaken on Sunday as a small plane crashed near the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals at the Pomona Fairplex. The incident occurred around 11:10 a.m. PST when the single-engine Piper PA-32, carrying a pilot and three passengers, attempted to land at the nearby Brackett Field Airport.

According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, all four occupants sustained minor to moderate injuries but none were life-threatening. They were transported to a local hospital for treatment. Remarkably, no bystanders were injured, despite the plane colliding with multiple parked vehicles, including a camper and two large pickup trucks.

The crash unfolded in front of horrified fans during one of the NHRA’s premier events. Witnesses described the scene as chaotic, with debris scattered near the dragstrip. Racing was immediately halted following the incident, as emergency responders worked to secure the area.

The NHRA released a statement confirming their cooperation with local authorities, including the Pomona Police Department and LA County Fire Department. “Our thoughts are with everyone involved in this incident,” the organization said. After an initial investigation and clearance from officials, racing resumed at 1 p.m.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, and it remains unclear where the plane was headed before the failed landing attempt. Flight tracking data showed that the aircraft had taken off from Apple Valley earlier that morning.

This incident marks a rare and alarming moment in NHRA Finals history, but thanks to swift action by first responders and race officials, the situation was contained, and the event was able to continue.

This story was originally published on November 17, 2024.

