PJS Racing Joins WSOPM as Event Sponsor

Luke Nieuwhof photo

PJS Racing has been named an event sponsor of the 2024 Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod (WSOPM) presented by Johnson’s Horsepowered Garage and J&A Service, race officials announced today. Taking place March 1-3 at Bradenton Motorsports Park, the WSOPM will see more than 60 of the best Pro Modified teams in the world compete for a $100,000 winner-take-all prize. 

“Brandon Pesz, his wife Kimmelyn and son Cole, along with the whole gang at PJS Racing, are doing big things in the sport of drag racing right now, and I couldn’t be more excited to have them as part of our Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod family,” said Wes Buck, Drag Illustrated founder & editorial director. “I’ve known Brandon since 2006 when we met at Texas Raceway in Kennedale, Texas, and we’ve been good buddies ever since. I’ve always tried to do my best to support him and his racing career and now, as a business owner himself, he’s committed to supporting me, and that means a lot. It’s how these things are supposed to work.”

PJS Racing is known for building some of the most powerful and durable racing engines on the market, while maintaining the highest quality and quantity of parts available for their customers. They also provide tuning and suspension setups for high-horsepower race cars.

“We’re excited to sponsor the World Series of Pro Mod because we believe in the vision Wes, Victor, and everyone involved have for the future of drag racing, especially doorslammer drag racing,” said PJS Racing co-owner Cole Pesz. 

PJS Racing boasts high-profile customers across the drag racing landscape. Whether it’s in Pro Mod with Brandon Pesz himself, FuelTech co-owner and Chief Operating Officer Luis de Leon in Radial vs. the World, or Street Outlaws star “Chuck 55” Parker in No Prep Kings, PJS continues to leave their footprint while growing for the future.   

“Brandon has worked his ass off to get PJS Racing to where it’s at today, and we’re thrilled to host a bunch of his customers at Bradenton Motorsports Park for the biggest, richest Pro Mod race in the history of the known universe,” said Buck. “Brandon is also a contender out here, and I think we’re going to see him raise a little hell on the outlaw eighth-mile during WSOPM. We’re blessed to have incredible partners, and I’m forever grateful that we get to do so many cool things together.”

Along with the headlining $100,000-to-win Pro Mod class and second annual Mountain Motor Pro Stock Invitational, the WSOPM will include the inaugural Pro 10.5 Challenge, the Intercontinental Top Sportsman Championship presented by FTI Performance, and the Intercontinental Top Dragster Championship presented by FTI Performance. Local sportsman racers will also compete in Super Pro.

Tickets for the Drag Illustrated World Series of Pro Mod presented by JHG and J&A Service are on sale now and can be purchased at https://bit.ly/wsopm2024. Fans watching from home can tune in to the official event livestream on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3uYLot3

