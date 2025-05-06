‘PINKS 2.0’ Filming to Headline POWER Fest 2025

When someone asks, “Are you racing for pinks?” most people think of the movie Grease, where Kenickie was challenged by Leo to race for “pink slips.” But many also recall the hit TV show PINKS (Lose the Race, Lose Your Ride), created and hosted by Rich Christensen, which aired on Speed Channel from 2005 to 2008 for five seasons. The show’s success led to the spinoff PINKS: All Out, which ran from 2006 to 2010 with four seasons. The PINKS franchise became a motorsports phenomenon until the Speed Channel was rebranded as FS1 in 2011, marking the end of an era.

Some say that “if there wasn’t PINKS there may never have been Street Outlaws.” Many of the stars of the hit TV show on Discovery Channel made their TV debut on either PINKS or PINKS: All Out, the spinoff that filled the largest drag race facilities across the nation.

PINKS was the first show to rival the attendance of NHRA events and brought racers and fans from all over the world to try to get on TV, either on the track or in the stands. PINKS appealed to the “regular guy,” the blue collar racer who may not have had the budget or the sponsorship of the professional racers previously seen on TV. The exposure that PINKS gave racers and their teammates predated TikTok and YouTube. It helped racers promote their business and racing ventures. Owner Brian Bossone states in his social media bio that his appearance on PINKS filled his hot rod shop up with more than three years’ worth of business. It also garnered him a position as a technical advisor on PINKS: All Out.

“The stress was real, but I committed to the show and to having a car ready to race,” Bossone said. “I knew either way it would show the world—and potential customers of my speed shop and custom car business, E.L.D. Performance—that I was confident in my ability to build a race car that could last on a budget and be driven to win. That decision paid off big time and led to years of business and success in the automotive industry. No backing out, no excuses—just show up and lay it all on the line for PINKS.”

In 2021, Bossone acquired the rights to the PINKS franchise from FOX and poured years of time and personal money into building POWERtube TV—a 100% free, automotive streaming network created to give grassroots racers and classic automotive shows a true home. Now available on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV, and mobile apps, POWERtube TV has rapidly grown into a national platform with over 50 original shows and podcasts. With its audience and reach expanding across the country, Bossone knew the time was right to bring back the iconic series he fought to acquire—including PINKS, Pass Time, and Drag Race High. In 2025, he launched POWERfest to film and relaunch these shows on a bigger stage than ever before.

Drag racing technology has changed a lot since PINKS first aired in 2009. Bossone knew that the show needed an update. A firmware update, if you will. The first update was to find a new host. Out of the hundreds of thousands of possible hosts (who would love the opportunity to host PINK 2.0) a deal was announced in April 2025 that Bruno Massel, famed NHRA driver, announcer, and FOX Sports reporter for NHRA events, will be hosting the show’s reboot. Bruno Massel brings technical insight and credibility as the new host, replacing show creator and original host Rich Christensen and helping lead PINKS into the future with the new generation of fans.

PINKS 2.0 will be recorded live at “The Rock,” aka the infamous Rockingham Dragway in Rockingham, North Carolina, during the POWER Fest Live event on June 13-14. The action-packed weekend will include the filming of PINKS 2.0, the PINKS Border Brawl featuring Justin “Danger” Nunley (Did You Know! guy) representing Team USA and Shaun Umscheid (What? No Way! guy) representing Team Canada, along with the Call Out Small Tire Shootout.

The PINKS Border Brawl will pit the two social media superstars in a buildoff with a specific budget that they will tease on their social media. The influencers will face off in a PINKS 2.0-style match race with negotiations between each round. The new twist is the loser of the series will forfeit their car, and it will be given to someone in attendance the day of the filming.

The Call Out Shoot Out will feature 16 small-tire racers in a similar format with eight number chips and eight blank chips. The racers who draw the numbered chips will call out a racer with a blank chip each round. This format emphasizes real match-ups and driver skill. Brent Albury of Nitrous Express joins as a guest host, bringing his industry knowledge to the TV Broadcast.

Other events and attractions at POWER Fest 2025 include:

NOPI Car Show Series bringing back the famous NOPI custom builds, audio systems, and lifestyle culture

Nostalgia Gasser race car match races and exhibitions

1500+HP Mega Truck exhibitions and displays

Kids Power Wheels Drag Racing- family-friendly fun for the next generation of drag racers

POWERtube TV – The Home for Racing Content

Every filmed show- PINKS 2.0, The Call Out and the Border Budget Build-off will premiere on POWERtube TV, a 100% Free Automotive streaming network available on their Web-Based Platform, Roku, Fire Tv, Apple TV, Android TV and Mobile apps.

