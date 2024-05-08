Pingel Named Title Sponsor of Thrilling NHRA Top Fuel Motorcycle

The NHRA Top Fuel Motorcycle Series has quickly become a fan-favorite and NHRA officials announced today that Pingel Enterprise, Inc., a longtime manufacturer of high-quality motorcycle performance parts, has been named the title sponsor for the series, which will make four appearances during the 2024 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.

The Pingel NHRA Top Fuel Motorcycle Series will take place at four events in 2024, beginning with the NHRA’s national event at Route 66 Raceway in Chicago. Pingel has been a key partner for top riders in drag racing’s motorcycle ranks, including Larry “Spiderman” McBride, who set the record for the fastest motorcycle pass in drag racing history at the NHRA national event in 2022 at Virginia Motorsports Park.

McBride and a variety of standout competitors will deliver edge-of-your-seat action at incredible speeds at four NHRA national events and Pingel is thrilled to be the title sponsor in the category.

“This class is loaded with incredible riders who put on one of the most exciting shows in drag racing and we’re proud to be title sponsors of the Pingel NHRA Top Fuel Motorcycle Series,” Pingel Owners Wayne and Donna Pingel said. “Our goal for nearly 60 years has been providing the best parts for better performance on the dragstrip, and we can’t wait to see what these riders and race teams have in store for NHRA fans during the upcoming season.”

Following the season-opening race in Chicago, the Pingel NHRA Top Fuel Motorcycle Series will entertain fans at NHRA national events at Virginia Motorsports Park in Richmond (June 22-23), Brainerd International Raceway (Aug. 16-18) and the finale at zMAX Dragway in Charlotte on Sept. 20-22. The category will receive final-round coverage on FS1 at each of the four stops, while Pingel will get on-site exposure at NHRA events with displays, announcements and Sunoco-vision. Riders will also be involved in autograph sessions at each of their four events.

Featuring stars like McBride, the class is a nonstop thrill ride, with riders reaching speeds of more than 260 mph, running the quarter-mile in less than six seconds. Two years ago, McBride went 268.38 mph at his home track in Virginia, shattering his previous record, while also going a remarkable 5.61-seconds.

Fans can expect more of that type of action from the entire class in 2024 and Pingel will be a key part of it all. They’ve been a manufacturer and distributor of motorcycle parts for the street and dragstrip since 1967, boasting a wealth of experience and success.

“The Top Fuel Motorcycle category has been a huge success in the NHRA the last two seasons, and we’re thrilled see them increase to four races in 2024 and have Pingel as the title sponsor of the category,” NHRA Vice President and Chief Development Officer Brad Gerber said. “Pingel is a company deeply dedicated to motorcycle performance, which makes them a perfect fit for this class, and I’m sure we’ll see a number of outstanding performances from these riders this season.”

For more information on Pingel, please visit www.pingelonline.com. For more information on NHRA, including the 2024 schedule, please visit www.NHRA.com.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This story was originally published on May 8, 2024.