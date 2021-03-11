Pingel Backing AHDRA Modified in 2021

Bill Rowe’s “new” AHDRA has gained a new sponsor and it’s one of the most legendary names in motorcycle performance—Pingel—who’ve decided to hook their wagon to the Modified class.

“I’m really thrilled to have Wayne and Donna Pingel, and their company, show their support to the AHDRA racers,” said Rowe. “The Pingel name is respected at dragstrips and on road bikes worldwide, and I know I speak for all of our racers when I say ‘Thanks!’”

“We are proud to become the sponsor of the Modified class in the AHDRA association,” said the Pingels. “We like the comeback of this association and what Bill is doing to give the Harley racers great places to race. We look forward to the growth of this association and we want to be a part of it.”

Jeff Workman is the defending Modified champion.

The AHDRA All-American motorcycle drag racing series kicks off its second season under the stewardship of Rowe on April 17-18 at Atlanta Dragway, followed by May 22-23 at Cecil County Dragway, June 4-6 at Rockingham Dragway, June 19-20 at National Trail Raceway, August 8-10 at Sturgis, September 17-18 at South Carolina Motorsports Park (eighth mile), October 1-3 at Summit Motorsports Park (Norwalk), and November 6-7 at Gainesville Raceway, with a regional event April 30-May 1 at Darlington Dragway.

Classes are Top Fuel, Hawaya Racing Nitro Funnybike, Hawaya Racing Pro Fuel, GMS Racing Pro Open, Zippers Performance Pro Modified, Pingel Modified, Law Tigers Pro Bagger, Horsepower Inc. Hot Street, Outlaw Street, 9.30 index, Vreeland’s Harley-Davidson 9.90, 10:30 index, Universal Fleet & Tire 10.90, 11.50 index, T-Man Performance Bagger Eliminator, Mad Monkey Motorsports Eliminator, and Trophy.

AHDRA competitors are champion racers such as Rich Vreeland, Bob “Opie” Malloy, Tracy Kile, Sam White, Preston “President” Bartlett, Jim Martin, Rocky Jackson, Jeff Workman, John Price, Mike Motto, Rylan Mason, Branon White, Scott Schenkel, John Schotts, Brad Reiss Jr., Kevin Winters, Greg Quinn, Tom Krava, Donnie Huffman, and many, many more.

AHDRA’s Bill Rowe, his family and crew, can’t wait to welcome all the racers, fans and sponsors back at the track for an even better 2021!

