Piedmont Dragway Sold to Greg Loflin and Terry Ferrell; Bob Harris to Lead Operations

Piedmont Dragway, the eighth-mile drag strip outside Greensboro that has been home to North Carolina door slammer racing since 1957, has new ownership. Longtime racer and North Carolina businessman Greg Loflin and his partner, Terry Ferrell, closed on the purchase of the track from Darryl Cuttell on Thursday. Veteran racer Bob Harris will lead the operation.

Loflin isn’t new to Piedmont. He raced in the track’s Big Dog ranks himself and lives about 45 minutes away. Away from the racetrack, he owns TKM, Mr. RPM (a machine shop and retail outlet for side-by-sides and ATVs) and Loflin Fabrication, which designs and builds patented skid steer attachments out of a 130,000-square-foot facility.

“Honestly, it’s an investment for me,” Loflin said. “But it’s an investment in a place that means a lot to a lot of people, me included. The racers in this part of the country deserve to have Piedmont, and we’re going to put in the work to make it right.”

Harris, whose son Jason Harris has won multiple Big Dog Shootouts at Piedmont, agreed to run the track as part of the deal.

“Greg told me he wouldn’t buy it unless I ran it, and all I could say was yes,” Harris said. “We’ve spent a lot of hours over the last month putting this together. It’s been a lot of work; it hasn’t been easy, but it’s a done deal, and we’re going to see this place stay a drag strip – a home to a whole lot of racers and fans. Piedmont Dragway is important, I think it’s important to drag racing as a whole, and has a real strong fan base that care about this place. We’re ready to get going.”

Rick Moore, a longtime Piedmont fixture who has served the track as a racer, technical director and co-general manager, will work alongside Harris. Liz Vance, a longtime member of the Piedmont staff, will serve as acting general manager.

Work starts right away. Plans call for new concrete, new walls, new lighting, bleachers, a new PA and timing system, extensive asphalt work and a second entrance to the facility. The tower, concession area and recently updated restrooms will stay in service. Ownership is targeting an April or May 2027 reopening, weather permitting, to kick off the track’s 70th year.

Loflin, Ferrell, Harris, Moore and Vance will go live on Piedmont Dragway’s Facebook page from the track on Friday, Oct. 23, at 12 p.m. Eastern to talk about the sale and what’s next. More details on the 2027 schedule and facility upgrades will follow in the coming weeks.



About Piedmont Dragway

Piedmont Dragway opened in 1957 in Julian, N.C., just outside Greensboro, and is one of the oldest operating drag strips in North Carolina. Known as the “Doorslammer Capital of the World,” the eighth-mile facility is home to the Big Dog Shootout, a heads-up series that dates back to the early 1990s. The 2027 season marks the track’s 70th year.

This story was originally published on October 22, 2026.