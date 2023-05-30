PHOTOS: Manny Buginga’s New “Marv” NHRA Pro Mod Camaro

Drag Illustrated snagged some exclusive photos of FuelTech NHRA Pro Mod Drag Racing Series contender Manny Buginga’s fresh-look Chevy Camaro at Modern Racing in Mooresville, North Carolina, before the roots-supercharged doorslammer is loaded up and en route to New England Dragway in Epping, New Hampshire. The look was designed by DI’s Mike Carpenter and well-known drag racing artist Rod Burke, and Carpenter and his team installed the wrap.

Following along with the famed-and-feared red Ford Mustang Buginga drives in Pro 275 and No Prep competition that is lovingly referred to as “Fred”, Buginga and camp thrust a nickname upon the new hot rod, and based on the reaction from the masses on social media – it’s going to stick. The Jerry Bickel Race Cars-built Camaro, which was previously campaigned and is currently tuned by Todd Tutterow, goes by “Marv”.