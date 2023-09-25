Connect with us

Photos by Jason “Nubs” Dunn Photography

News

PHOTOS: Garry Wheeler Jr. Races to Victory to Claim Inaugural Nitro Chaos Championship Title

Published

The inaugural season of Nitro Chaos has come to a close, culminating in an electrifying final race that crowned Garry Wheeler Jr. as the very first Nitro Chaos Champion. The hotly contested championship battle went down to the wire, showcasing the incredible talent and dedication of the Nitro Chaos racers.

The decisive moment unfolded at the Pine Valley Raceway, where Garry Wheeler Jr. and his formidable team, Grand Prix Racing, emerged as the champions of the DMP Awnings Nitro Chaos Championship. Under the ownership of Jon Brook, the Grand Prix Racing team displayed unwavering determination and skill throughout the season, ultimately seizing the championship title.

In addition to celebrating Garry Wheeler Jr.’s remarkable achievement, Mitch King and his team claimed the victory in the McKinney Corp ‘A’ Field at Pine Valley Raceway. Furthermore, Jody Austin and the “BushWhacker” team for their triumphant performance in the CP-Carrillo ‘B’ Field.

Reflecting on the exhilarating season, Chris Graves, the Nitro Chaos promoter, expressed his enthusiasm and gratitude. He stated, “It was an amazing inaugural points season for the DMP Awnings Nitro Chaos racers, and the championship fight came down to the final round of the final race of the season! How much more exciting can it get? Congratulations to Garry Wheeler Jr., Jon Brook, and the entire ‘Grand Prix’ team on an awesome season and well-deserved championship. I’d like to thank all the racers and fans who supported us this season, and we look forward to a long nitro-filled future of racing at Nitro Chaos. There’s 192 days until the 2024 season opener on April 4-6th at the Texas Motorplex, and we can’t wait!”

Senior Drag Illustrated photographer Jason “Nubs” Dunn captured the series’ final event of the season in engaging photos. 

 

