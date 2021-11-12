PHOTOS: 2021 World Street Nationals Testing Gallery

The World Street Nationals at Orlando Speed World Dragway serve as one of drag racing’s most celebrated and iconic events. Now, in its 28th year, the event held annually on the fabled Florida strip is a little less street-legal focused than it was in its early days, but every bit as impactful. Today, top billing goes to a near-lawless Outlaw Pro Mod shootout – as compared to Pro Street or Outlaw 10.5 – and racers come from a variety of different sanctions and series to do battle for $25,000.

According to race promoter and track owner Ozzy Moya, just shy of 30 Pro Mods are already on the property, including NMCA Xtreme Pro Mod frontrunner Craig Sullivan and his fan-favorite, screw-blown 1949 Mercury, “Stevie Fast” Jackson and the Shadow 2.0, Marcus Birt and his feared nitrous oxide-injected Chevy Corvette, PDRA Pro Boost heavy-hitter Randy Weatherford, PDRA Pro Nitrous superstar Jay Cox and NHRA Pro Mod newcomer Jerico Balduf.

ADVERTISEMENT



Central to the drawing power of these season-ending, king of the hill-style drag races is the pre-race testing opportunity afforded to racers who are looking to close their season on a high note, and DRAG ILLUSTRATED’s own Chris Sears is on the property in Orlando to capture all the action, including Thursday’s testing. Check out his exclusive photo gallery below!







































































Comments