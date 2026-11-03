PHOTO GALLERY: Sunday At The Mopar NHRA Las Vegas Nationals Powered By Dodge

Championship battles intensified Sunday at the Mopar NHRA Las Vegas Nationals powered by Dodge, as the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series completed its penultimate event of the 2026 season at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. With world titles hanging in the balance, Jordan Vandergriff, Doug Kalitta, Dallas Glenn, and Justin Bond scored pivotal victories, while Bond also secured the NHRA Pro Mod world championship.

Vandergriff defeated Ron Capps in the Funny Car final to pull within 39 points of leader Matt Hagan, while Kalitta kept his Top Fuel title hopes alive with a final-round victory over Leah Pruett. Glenn extended his Pro Stock points lead with his second consecutive win, and Bond capped a dramatic Pro Mod championship battle by defeating fellow title contender Mike Stavrinos in the final round. In Pro Stock Motorcycle, high winds forced the postponement of the final between Vance & Hines teammates Richard Gadson and Gaige Herrera until the season finale.

The NHRA now heads to Pomona for the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals, Nov. 12–15, where the remaining world championships will be decided. Check out photographer Tom Macht’s Sunday photo gallery from Las Vegas, featuring the action on and off the track as racers battled for event victories and valuable championship points.

This story was originally published on November 3, 2026.