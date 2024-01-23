Phillips Extends Partnership with SCAG Racing’s Justin Ashley

It was announced today that Phillips will continue their relationship with 2020 Rookie of the Year Justin Ashley as a major associate sponsor on his SCAG Power Equipment Toyota Top Fuel dragster for the 2024 racing season.

Phillips, a partner of Ashley’s since 2022, had primarily utilized their motorsports program to feature Phillips Connect, but the continued success of the program has resulted in Phillips opening the program to the entire Phillips Family of business units including Phillips Industries, Phillips Connect and Phillips Innovations.

“Motorsports, specifically drag racing, represents a truly unique way to build customer relationships outside of the office and corporate environments. The NHRA VIP experience is unique and Justin truly understands our business,” said Rob Phillips, CEO of the Phillips umbrella of companies. “I am impressed with what Randy Gloede has done with SCAG, and we are honored to partner with him and Justin’s team. Randy aligns with Phillips in how we value our partners and relationships – it’s not only about our love for motorsports but our love for our customers.”

Phillips says. “We’ve come to trust Justin and his team; Justin knows our products and customers and actively engages with them. He aligns with our company culture and represents our brand with professionalism. The teamwork, attention to detail and fast paced environment at the track parallels our commitment and enthusiasm.”

In his career with Phillips, Ashley earned nine wins in 15 final round appearances and five No. 1 qualifying positions. Now entering 2024 as the flagship hot rod for the newly formed SCAG Racing team, Ashley will be chasing his first championship after two back-to-back fourth place finishes in 2022 and 2023.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to continue working with the Phillips Family. I value my relationships, both professionally and personally, with Rob Phillips, his team, and their customers,” Ashley said. “We are dedicated to providing the most effective platform in all of motorsports for Phillips to generate business both on and off the race track. This is a responsibility that we take very seriously at SCAG Racing. I look forward to the honor of being a company representative and further introducing their products to the transportation industry and world of NHRA drag racing.”

Ashley will start the 2024 racing season at Bradenton Motorsports Park with testing and the SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout February 8-10 before kicking off the Mission Foods NHRA Drag Racing Series season at Gainesville Raceway for the NHRA Gatornationals March 8-10.