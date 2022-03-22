Phillips Connect Extends Relationship with Justin Ashley Racing for Full 2022 NHRA Season

Today, Justin Ashley Racing announced that its primary sponsorship agreement with Phillips Connect, a national leader in semi-trailer tracking and sensor technologies, will be extended for the full 2022 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season. The wide-ranging marketing program initially included the NHRA Winternationals, NHRA Arizona Nationals, and NHRA Gatornationals. Following a successful start that included a win and semi final finish, Ashley’s Davis Motorsports 11,000 horsepower Top Fuel dragster will continue to represent Phillips Connect.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue representing Phillips Connect for the remainder of the season,” said Ashley, the winner of the 2022 NHRA Winternationals. “It is a privilege to work with a company that so evidently embodies the principles of success within each level of their organization. It’s a driver’s dream to work with such an outstanding company, and I truly believe this is the beginning of a special relationship in the racing and business sector. I look forward to further introducing Phillips Connect to the NHRA community and using motorsports as a platform to help generate business.”

Through the on-track program, Phillips Connect will continue to demonstrate a wide range of smart-trailer technology products that improve and streamline its customers’ operations with instant data analysis and insight into the fleets’ most critical assets to improve uptime, operational efficiencies, and driver safety.

“With the success we’ve had in the first three races, we’d be crazy not to continue sponsoring Justin’s team. He is as good at being our brand ambassador and hosting customers as he is at driving 330+ MPH on the track,” said Jim Epler, Executive Vice President of Phillips Connect. “We’ve found that by creating an environment where we really get to know our customers and their needs, while providing them with a behind-the-scenes view of a world-class racing team, we could exceed our sales goals. After just three races, we’ve seen significant sales opportunities with key customers come to life, thanks to our association with Justin and the NHRA.”

“We originally chose to partner with Justin because of the culture fit with our team,” explained Rob Phillips, Founder and CEO of Phillips Connect. “We immediately saw he was in sync with our company culture and objectives. He came in early and spent a week in California learning about our products, sitting in on customer Zoom meetings, and performing product installations. He was sincerely interested in learning why our products and company existed, and the extensive value that our products bring to the transportation industry.” Justin knew that by creating a deeper understanding, he’d be much more valuable as a brand ambassador for Phillips Connect.”

Phillips Connect was born out of an obsessive drive to move the transportation industry forward. For nearly 100 years, Phillips Industries has been devoted to making products that make a difference for its customers. Its products are standard equipment on nearly 100 percent of all semi-trucks manufactured in North America, and 70 percent of all trailers. From their engineers to their passionate sales team, Phillips Industries and Phillips Connect both understand the unique challenges transportation and logistics customers face every day and are driven to innovate and build products that are easy to install, intuitive to use, and scalable for the future.

Phillips Connect’s tracking and management products increase driver uptime, safety, and ROI, while providing complete transparency into the status of an entire fleet, all in real time. The suite of Phillips Connect hardware is like nothing else on the market, designed to be an integrated solution for use with any sized fleet, and to pull in data from every major component manufacturer into one intuitive software platform.

Comments