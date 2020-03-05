Philadelphia Racing Products Named Sponsor For Drag Illustrated World Doorslammer Nationals Presented by CTech Manufacturing

It was announced today that Philadelphia Racing Products, a leading high-performance racing parts manufacturer, will be a sponsor for this weekend’s Drag Illustrated World Doorslammer Nationals presented by CTech Manufacturing.

The inaugural event takes place Friday through Sunday at Orlando Speed World Dragway, offering a purse of more than $300,000 to the biggest stars in Pro Stock and Pro Mod. For PRP, the highly-anticipated event marked an ideal opportunity to get their brand in front of racers and the massive fanbase expected to attend the history-making race.

“I think this race is a great idea and we’re thrilled to be part of it,” PRP’s Richard Schonberger said. “At Philadelphia Racing Products, we believe in this race and we’re excited to see it come together. There are a lot of these types of races with big payouts in other classes, so it’s great to see this happen in Pro Stock and Pro Mod. Events like this are what fans like to see, and I think the place is going to be packed. It’s going to be great.”

The World Doorslammer Nationals will give PRP a chance to showcase its vast product line with two key markets.

The company, which has more than 50 years of racing experience, has worked closely with Pro Mod teams and Elite Motorsports, working with the team to develop custom billet valve covers. That’s a nod to the company’s ability to provide customized products to meet the needs of racers and teams. But PRP’s bread and butter is with the everyday racers who frequent tracks like Orlando Speed World Dragway and others every weekend.

PRP has been a staple for those consumers for decades, and the World Doorslammer Nationals is a great way for the company to show its support there.

“We wanted to be involved in this from the start,” Schonberger. “We’ve come out with a whole lot of new products and we’re just trying to hit the market hard. We’ve been fortunate enough to have a lot of new customers come on board. We worked with a lot of the weekend warrior racers, and being a part of this event, a race that fans want to see and are interested in, really helps us target our consumers.”

The Drag Illustrated World Doorslammer Nationals presented by CTech Manufacturing begins on Friday with one qualifying session at 6 p.m. Final qualifying takes place at 12, 3 and 6 p.m. on Saturday, with eliminations beginning at 11 a.m. on Sunday. It will all be streamed live on https://www.speedvideo.com/live-event/world-doorslammer-nationals-2020/.

The history-making event will showcase the top doorslammer names in the sport at Orlando, as every major star in both NHRA Pro Stock and NHRA Pro Mod will be competing to win the $75,000 payout for the winner in Pro Stock and $50,000 for the Pro Mod winner.

“It’s really exciting and fulfilling to have a company like Philadelphia Racing Products see the value in a race like this, and we’re glad to have them on board,” Drag Illustrated Founder and Editorial Director Wes Buck said. “It takes support from a lot of great partners to put a race of this magnitude together and PRP’s backing means a lot to us as we head towards this inaugural race.”

