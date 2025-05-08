Connect with us

News

Phil Burkart to Drive Dana Hard's 'Hard Guys' Nitro FC

Published

Veteran NHRA Funny Car driver Phil Burkart is officially returning to nitro competition behind the wheel of Dana Hard’s “Hard Guys” Mustang-bodied nitro Funny Car for the 2025 NHRA season, igniting fresh excitement and fueling a promising new chapter for both driver and team.

Burkart, a seasoned competitor who started in the nitro ranks in 1998 and has four NHRA national event wins in the nitro Funny Car ranks. He brings proven experience and a can-do attitude to the Hard Guys Racing camp. Team owner Dana Hard, known for fielding top-flight equipment and an unbridled passion for the sport, is building momentum with a no-nonsense attitude and a car that’s built to turn heads and win rounds.

“I’ve had the itch to get back in a nitro flopper, and I’m excited to help out the Hard Guys team. When Dana called, it was a no-brainer. I knew it was the right fit,” said Burkart. “He’s all-in, and so am I. We’re here to be competitive and have fun, and turn on some win lights!”

“This car is loud, it’s fast, and it’s built the Hard Guys way,” said Dana Hard. “Phil’s the perfect fit. He’s been there, done it, and knows how to get a car down the track. We’re here to make a statement—and Phil knows how to talk in nitro.”

In addition to Burkart, Virginia native Jay Lewis has joined the team in a co-crew chief position to assist head tuner Mike Smith.

“Jay joined us for the Maple Grove national event last year and had a positive effect, so I asked him to join us for the season,” stated Hard.

The Hard Guys Nitro Funny Car 2025 season will start at the NHRA New England Nationals with plans to run four more NHRA national events. 

This story was originally published on May 8, 2025.

