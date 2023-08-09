PerTronix Performance Brands Now Part Of The Aeromotive Group

Connect with us

In a significant transformation after acquiring Aeromotive Inc. and Waterman Racing Components in 2020, PerTronix Performance Brands has rebranded and become The Aeromotive Group. This strategic move brings together nine top-notch automotive brands under one powerful umbrella, setting new benchmarks in automotive performance and innovation.

The Aeromotive Group represents the following key brandsAeromotive Fuel Systems, PerTronix Ignition Products, Taylor Cable, JBA Performance Exhaust, Doug’s Headers, Patriot Exhaust, Waterman Racing Components, Compu-Fire and Spyke.

As a part of this exciting rebranding, The Aeromotive Group will be launching new products at the 2023 SEMA Show and PRI Show and beyond. The company’s plans are geared towards strengthening its commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional value to its customers.

Laurent Potdevin, CEO of The Aeromotive Group, highlighted the future direction, stating, “We’re putting a sharp focus on product innovation, branding, and partnerships for the remainder of 2023 and moving forward. All our effort is being directed to delivering what our customers want and have come to expect from our trusted brands.”

This consolidation aims to streamline operations and offer a comprehensive range of automotive solutions that resonate with quality and performance. The Aeromotive Group is ready to lead the automotive industry with its robust product line, cutting-edge technology, and commitment to customer satisfaction.

With its renewed focus and strategic alignment, The Aeromotive Group is set to revolutionize the automotive industry, offering unparalleled products and services to its global clientele.

For more details on the products and the newly-formed group, please visit aeromotiveinc.com and aeromotiveinc.com/pertronix-brands.

