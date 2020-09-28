Perseverance, Power Prevail at 19th Annual Nitrous Supply NMCA World Street Finals presented by Chevrolet Performance

While a global pandemic made parts of the 2020 season problematic, racers persisted and put it all on the line at the 19th Annual Nitrous Supply NMCA World Street Finals presented by Chevrolet Performance, Sept. 24-27 at Lucas Oil Raceway in Indiana.

Wicked wheel-to-wheel passes were abundant at the final NMCA event of the year, where racers were competing for points, championships and a chance to celebrate in the Aerospace Components Winner’s and Champion’s Circle.

High horsepower from VP Racing Lubricants Xtreme Pro Mod cars made the ground shake, and it was felt for sure when Eric Gustafson goosed the gas pedal in his Coast Packing and PTP Racing-tuned Camaro for a big, smokey burnout and a 3.66 to set the pace in the category. He went on to another 3.66 to win over Randy Adler, who was absolutely no slouch with a 3.74 in the final round of eliminations.

Bill Skillman sailed to a 7.58 in his very muscular Mustang Cobra Jet to set the pace in Holley EFI Factory Super Cars, and by Sunday, he was in the Aerospace Components Winner’s and Champion’s Circle with a 7.70 after Tripp Carter clicked it red, but ran it out to a 7.69 in his Mustang Cobra Jet.

Nitrous may be the name of the game for most racers in ARP Nitrous Pro Street, but Tony Gillig used the naturally aspirated combination in his Cutlass to lead qualifying with a 4.42. Making it to the final round of eliminations, however, were Kyle Salminen (feature image) and Vince Khoury. Salminen, who was super-ready at the hit, secured the holeshot win with a 4.57 over Khoury’s quicker 4.53.

The cars were certainly energetic in NMCA Edelbrock Xtreme Street competition, and leading the charge in qualifying was Brian Keep, with a 4.64 in his Camaro. But the final round featured Tim Knieriem and Nick McGrath, who recently returned to competition with a new Mustang. Knieriem headed to a 4.67 and the Aerospace Components Winner’s and Champion’s Circle when McGrath left the line just a little too early and turned on the red light.

The high-winding engines were as energetic as ever in Dart NA 10.5 presented by Diamond Pistons. Rich Nye led qualifying with a 7.78 in his Mustang, and later landed in the final round of eliminations against his fellow Pennsylvanian, Leonard Long and his Mustang. The tight race saw Nye nab the win with a 7.78 to Long’s 7.80.

In Chevrolet Performance Stock presented by Scoggin-Dickey Parts Center, Scott Brown led qualifying with a 10.18 in his Camaro and was the only driver in the teens in qualifying. He advanced to the final round of eliminations to face Jeff Heintz and his Camaro SS, and Heintz hooked the win with a 10.25 to Brown’s off-pace 10.44.

Bill Skillman put up a 7.87 on a 9.50 in his Mustang Cobra Jet to set the pace in Coan Stock/Super Stock Combo, but it was Frankie Morris and Andy Warren who went to the final round of eliminations. There, Morris motored to a 9.81 on a 9.80 in his Camaro to win over Warren, who broke out—barely—with a 9.349 on a 9.35 in his COPO Camaro.

Dallas Schultz ran right on his 9.75 index—with a 0—in his Coronet to lead qualifying in Quick Fuel Technology Nostalgia Super Stock, and later, Jeff Day and his Fury defeated Shawn Johnson and his Belvedere with a 10.27 on a 10.25 to Johnson’s break-out time of 10.98 on an 11.00.

There was plenty of old school cool in Detroit Truetrac Nostalgia Muscle, where Tom Fredericks ran right on his 12.00 index in his Pontiac to lead qualifying. He lasted several rounds to land in the Aerospace Components Winner’s and Champion’s Circle with a 12.07 on a 12.00 against Andy Warren, who broke out with a 10.24 on a 10.25 in his Caprice.

Drivers were definitely dialed in on both ends of the track in MagnaFuel Open Comp, and among them was Charlie Atkinson, who was .000 at the hit in his Mustang to lead qualifying. But Steve Wilson and Dan Caissie were on a roll and rumbled in the final round of eliminations. Wilson won with a better reaction time and a lifting 9.66 on a 9.44 in his Nova to Caissie’s 10.90 on a 10.68 in his Mustang.

After a 30-mile cruise, TorqStorm Superchargers True Street drivers pulled back into Lucas Oil Raceway for three back-to-back laps down the dragstrip. Emerging as the overall winner was Greg Edwards, with an 8.51 average, and rolling to the runner-up finish was Scott Oshinski, with a 9.07 average. Also standing out were Wesley Butler, the 9-second winner, Casey Flore, the 10-second winner, Bob Hoffman, the 11-second winner and Jan Sorenson, the 12-second winner. Rounding out the category were Anthony Jager, the 13-second winner, Rick Doern, the 14-second winner and Elaine Moistner, the 15-second winner.

Gen III-powered Challengers, Chargers, Demons, Durangos, Hellcats, Vipers and Rams had the track for the Dodge // Mopar HEMI Shootout. Alan Scruggs arrived at the overall win with a 10.02 average, while Tony Demaio grabbed the runner-up spot with a 10.07 average. Also going all the way were Wade Atchinson with the 10-second win, Jim Burr with the 11-second win, Casey Badsen with the 12-second win, Ted Bailey with the 13-second win, Joe Giordano with the 14-second win and Jessica Rickey with the 15-second win.

The eight quickest drivers in the Dodge//Mopar HEMI Shootout came together for the Arrington Performance HEMI Quick presented by Red Line Oil on the final day of the event, and Bill Cherry collected the win and celebrated in the Aerospace Components Winner’s Circle with a better reaction time and a 10.24 over Alan Scruggs, who was a bit quicker with a 9.99.

In the Chevrolet Performance Street Car Challenge, Bill Schwarz earned the event win with an 8.56 average, and Terry Faust earned the runner-up with an 8.96 average. Also holding their own were Stephan Chechak, the 9-second winner, Matthew Pouge, the 10-second winner, Kevin Rowand, the 11-second winner and Lonnie Sinclair, the 12-second winner. James Jekel wrapped up the 13-second win and Cody Wright wrapped up the 14-second win.

The Brian Tooley Racing Real Street Shootout for cars with LS or LT power was a special component of this event, and among those showcasing the strength of the powerplants were NMCA Edelbrock Xtreme Street racers Bill Trovato and Jessie Coulter and their Camaros. The longtime racers recorded comparable reaction times, and Trovato took the win with a 4.71 against Coulter, who was not far behind him with a 4.76. It was Trovato’s first visit to the Aerospace Components Winner’s Circle in 2020.

The Dave Duell Nostalgia Super Stock Classic is a very special part of this event. Named in memory and in honor of fellow racer and father of Quick Fuel Technology Nostalgia Super Stock/Coan Engineering Stock/Super Stock Combo driver Doug Duell, it welcomes some of the toughest racers across the country, in some of the coolest cars across the country. This year, Brent Wheeler won and Kurt Neighbor was the runner-up in the Indy Cylinder Head FX Shootout; John Hamer won and Mitch Reed was the runner-up in A Class; Kevin Miller won and Shaun Johnston was the runner-up in B Class and Robert Westhoff won and Jerry Kuenster was the runner-up in C Class.

NMCA Quick Fuel Technology Nostalgia Super Stock racers took on Victory Nostalgia Super Stock racers for the 5th Annual Fuelab Nostalgia Super Stock All-Stars Weekend, which added even more adventure to this event. When it was all said and done, Mike Schaefer in his Dart muscled to the win against Matt Bonnet, who was in his Belvedere.

Motor City Muscle Challenge NA 9-inch, the heads-up category where racers run naturally aspirated combinations in cars that roll on 9-inch tires, was in the NMCA mix for the second time at this event. Rob McDonnough set the pace with an 8.65 in his Camaro, but the final round belonged to Zach Kuzdal and Patrick McGowan. Kuzdal earned the win with a 9.03 in his Mustang over McGowan, who was 9.45 in his Camaro.

There were two days of Bracket Mayhem for Bracket racers, and on Saturday, Scott Stillings had a better reaction time and a 5.72 on a 5.70 to defeat Danny Wood, who ran on his 4.83 dial in Bracket 1, while Zach Gosnell had a better reaction time and a 5.72 on a 5.71 dial to defeat Matthew Dakin, who ran on his 6.67 dial in Bracket 2 and Jason Whisman wrapped up the win despite a breakout time of 13.62 on a 13.64 as Bradley Ducat turned on the red light in Bracket 3. In Bracket Mayhem on Sunday, Danny Wood defeated Craig Richardson with 4.83 on a 4.82 to Richardson’s 5.61 on a 5.60 in Bracket 1, while Matt Reed took out Frankie Radake with a 6.76 on a 6.74 to Radake’s 5.85 on a 5.84 in Bracket 2 and Alan Scanlan picked up the win when Mark Gheer fouled out in Bracket 3.

Because the Performance Racing Industry show, where the champions ceremony is annually held, had to be canceled for this year, NMCA champions were honored for all of their accomplishments in the Aerospace Components Winner’s and Champion’s Circle as the sun began to set on a sensational weekend and seeason. Please visit www.nmcadigital.com and www.racepagesdigital.com, and the series’ social channels, in the days to come for stories and videos that feature the champions.

