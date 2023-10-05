Performance Giants Join Forces, Name Leader

Two leaders in the performance drivetrain market, Pure Drivetrain Solutions, led by Chris Miller, and Boninfante Friction, Inc., led by Rob Boninfante, have joined forces to create a powerhouse joint venture. This new company, Standard Drivetrain, LLC., will be led by industry dynamo, Michael Cargill, as Chief Executive Officer.

“High performance requires high performers,” states Rob Boninfante, President of Boninfante Friction, Inc. “When Chris and I started talking about combining our businesses, there was only one name that we considered to lead the team.”

Michael Cargill brings decades of experience in the Automotive Aftermarket to the table, most recently as Category Manager for Schaeffler Automotive, where he focused on introducing torque converters into Schaeffler’s broad aftermarket product line. Prior to Schaeffler, Cargill was a product manager at Transtar Industries, touching all product lines, but focusing on drivetrain. Cargill recently fulfilled two terms as President of the Board of Directors of the Torque Converter Rebuilders Association.

“Michael has been a strong leader in the Aftermarket, and we’re excited to leverage his knowledge, innovative spirit, and business prowess in the performance industry,” said Chris Miller. “Rob and I are looking forward to great success under his leadership.”

“I am humbled and thrilled to work with Rob, Chris, and their teams and take on leadership of Standard Drivetrain,” says Cargill. “I’m looking forward to building on the solid foundation that each brand has established and creating process efficiencies and production improvements to grow the overall company.”

Standard Drivetrain, LLC. is associated with the following brands: Jase Composites, Pure Drivetrain Solutions, CMR (Chris Miller Racing) Productions, Sterling Auto Group, Boninfante Friction, ProTorque, BMF Engineering and Kenny’s Diesel & Pullin’. Standard Drivetrain will focus on the advancement of technology and manufacturing for the aftermarket high-performance automotive industry.

“Our customers require the highest performance in the most demanding environments,” Boninfante concludes. “This partnership will allow us to surpass our customers’ expectations, by consolidating resources and operations, achieving efficiencies, and accelerating our speed to market.”