Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

Performance Giants Join Forces, Name Leader

Published

Two leaders in the performance drivetrain market, Pure Drivetrain Solutions, led by Chris Miller, and Boninfante Friction, Inc., led by Rob Boninfante, have joined forces to create a powerhouse joint venture. This new company, Standard Drivetrain, LLC., will be led by industry dynamo, Michael Cargill, as Chief Executive  Officer.  

“High performance requires high performers,” states Rob Boninfante, President of Boninfante  Friction, Inc. “When Chris and I started talking about combining our businesses, there was only  one name that we considered to lead the team.” 

Michael Cargill brings decades of experience in the Automotive Aftermarket to the table, most recently as Category Manager for Schaeffler Automotive, where he focused on introducing torque converters into Schaeffler’s broad aftermarket product line. Prior to Schaeffler, Cargill was a product manager at Transtar Industries, touching all product lines, but focusing on drivetrain. Cargill recently fulfilled two terms as President of the Board of Directors of the  Torque Converter Rebuilders Association. 

“Michael has been a strong leader in the Aftermarket, and we’re excited to leverage his knowledge, innovative spirit, and business prowess in the performance industry,” said Chris Miller. “Rob and I are looking forward to great success under his leadership.” 

“I am humbled and thrilled to work with Rob, Chris, and their teams and take on leadership of  Standard Drivetrain,” says Cargill. “I’m looking forward to building on the solid foundation that  each brand has established and creating process efficiencies and production improvements to  grow the overall company.” 

Standard Drivetrain, LLC. is associated with the following brands: Jase Composites, Pure  Drivetrain Solutions, CMR (Chris Miller Racing) Productions, Sterling Auto Group, Boninfante  Friction, ProTorque, BMF Engineering and Kenny’s Diesel & Pullin’. Standard Drivetrain will focus on the advancement of technology and manufacturing for the aftermarket high-performance automotive industry. 

“Our customers require the highest performance in the most demanding environments,”  Boninfante concludes. “This partnership will allow us to surpass our customers’ expectations,  by consolidating resources and operations, achieving efficiencies, and accelerating our speed to  market.” 

In this article:

You May Also Like

pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show pat-musi-provides-update-on-lizzy-musis-breast-cancer-journey-on-the-wes-buck-show

News

Pat Musi Provides Update on Lizzy Musi’s Breast Cancer Journey On ‘The Wes Buck Show’

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star and renowned engine builder Pat Musi joined the recent episode of The Wes Buck Show and provided an update...

May 25, 2023

News

STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings Unveil 6th Season Schedule with New Team Format

The star-studded STREET OUTLAWS: No Prep Kings series is set to return for its 6th season in the summer of 2023. Fans can expect to...

May 2, 2023

News

Lizzy Musi Diagnosed With Stage Four Breast Cancer

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings star Lizzy Musi announced today that she has been diagnosed with stage four breast cancer via her Youtube channel....

April 21, 2023

News

Pro Street Legend Tony Christian Passes

Tony Christian, one of the pioneering drivers of the Pro Street movement, passed away Thursday, June 9. Christian was infamous for his battles with...

June 9, 2022

Since 2005, DI has informed, inspired and educated drag racers from every walk of the racing life - weekend warrior and street/strip enthusiasts to pro-level doorslammer and Top Fuel racers. From award-winning writing and photography to binge-worthy videos to electric live events, DI meets hundreds of thousands of racers where they live, creating the moments that create conversations.