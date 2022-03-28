Pep Boys x Scrapper Racing Collab Gaining Momentum in 2022

Pep Boys Auto Service & Tires recently announced that Pep Boys, one of the nation’s leading automotive service networks, is partnering with NHRA Top Fuel driver Mike Salinas at several events on the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule this year. Coming off of their first win of the season in Phoenix, the Scrappers Racing team, led by Salinas, first revealed this new partnership at the Amalie Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals in Gainesville, Fla. when the 11,000-horsepower dragster rolled up to the starting line displaying a new Pep Boys livery, catching the attention of everyone in attendance as well as the thousands tuned in to NHRA on Fox.

This partnership marks the first time that Pep Boys, a staple in American auto service for more than 100 years, has sponsored a driver in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series and the esteemed car care provider plans to partner with Salinas for several additional events throughout the 2022 season including the Pep Boys NHRA Nationals at Maple Grove Raceway in Reading, Pa., close to the Pep Boys headquarters in Philadelphia.

“We are really excited to welcome Pep Boys Auto Service & Tire as a partner with Scrappers Racing,” said Salinas. “Our team gained a lot of momentum at the end of NHRA’s 2021 season, and we’re off to a great start this year. We can’t wait to give this partner their first win.”

Salinas is currently sitting at the top of the points in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Top Fuel category thanks to a win at the NHRA Arizona Nationals and strong performances at the season opener in Pomona as well as the Gatornationals. He also participated in the inaugural Pep Boys NHRA Top Fuel All-Star Callout at the Gatornationals, winning the first round of the specialty event with the Pep Boys logo on his powerful Scrappers Racing dragster.